2 new signings suggest KC Royals may not be done yet
While the apparently imminent return of Zack Greinke to the KC Royals and several moves the team made last week continue to grab headlines, news of another former Royal rejoining the club has surfaced.
Veteran major league infielder Ryan Goins is headed back to Kansa s City on a minor league contract.
For those who may not remember, Goins signed a free agent deal with the Royals a few weeks before 2018 spring training began and played 41 times that season before electing free agency after the club DFA'd him in July. Unfortunately, he'd made little difference to a bad club that lost 104 times, an ugly total that tied the 2004 Royals for the second-worst record in franchise history. Goins hit .226 with six RBIs. He caught on with the White Sox in 2019 and 2020, but didn't play in the majors in 2021 or 2022.
In an unrelated move, KC also signed free agent pitcher Will McAffer to a minor league deal.
What might Ryan Goins and Will McAffer bring to the KC Royals this season?
Goins and McAffer probably won't make significant contributions to the club this season. A pro since Toronto picked him in the ninth round of the 2009 amateur draft and a veteran of eight big league seasons, Goins is the more accomplished player, but his .228/.278/.333 career line means Kansas City isn't counting on his bat. Instead, it's his defensive versatility that stands out: primarily a second baseman and shortstop, he's also played third and first bases and left and center fields. His .986 overall career fielding percentage is above average and, as a second baseman, he has 26 career DRS.
McAffer, a righthanded reliever, comes to the club without any big league experience. Like Goins a Toronto draft choice (the Blue Jays took him in the 25th round in 2018, three years after Cincinnati drafted but didn't sign him), McAffer is 17-11 with seven saves and a 5.39 ERA over four minor league campaigns. Besides giving up too many runs, a 7.2 career BB/9 evidences significant control issues. Don't look for him in the majors this year; he'll likely begin the season at Low-A Columbia or perhaps High-A Quad Cities.
Consider the Goins and McAffer signings more as adding depth than anything else. On the other hand, bringing them aboard two weeks before spring training opens suggests that general manager J.J. Picollo and his crew may not be done making moves. It's clear the club is still thinking about how to improve the organization at all levels.
The Royals have signed two more players.