KC Royals need Michael Wacha to step up again tonight
The KC Royals have a chance to do tonight what they couldn't do last season. And in starter Michael Wacha, they have just the pitcher who can help them clear the important hurdle when they take on Arizona in the finale of the teams' three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The clubs split the first two games.
Wacha, one of general manager J.J. Picollo's superb offseason free agent signings, is set to throw the contest's first pitch at 7:10 p.m. CT. Beating the Diamondbacks would give Kansas City its 57th win of the season and one more victory than they achieved all of last year when the club's 56-106 record matched the worst in franchise history.
Passing the 2023 club this early — the Royals had to beat the Yankees in last year's final game on Oct. 1 to reach 56 wins — is significant in and of itself, and proves how much better this year's team is. But tonight's contest is important for more than that reason. A victory will give KC a two-game lead over Boston in the race for the American League's third Wild Card berth because Colorado thrashed the Red Sox 20-7 Wednesday afternoon.
A win would also keep the Royals within five, and possibly four, games of AL Central leader Cleveland.
And Wacha gives Kansas City an excellent chance to take a game they need to win.
KC Royals starter Michael Wacha is hot
If Wacha isn't on a pitching tear coming into tonight's game, he's awfully close. In his last six starts dating back to late May, he's 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA; the loss came May 31 when he gave up only two runs to San Diego, and he's won three straight decisions. Wacha shut out the White Sox for seven innings and struck out six last Friday. He's 7-6, 3.55 in 17 starts this season, and has a 2-1, 4.58 eight-start record against Arizona.
His teammates need the veteran Wacha to step up again this evening.
Who's pitching against Michael Wacha tonight?
Slated to start for the Diamondbacks, who at 52-50 occupy third place in the National League West, is right-hander Ryne Nelson. His 7-6 record matches Wacha's and he has a 4.78 ERA in 18 appearances, two of which have come in relief. He beat the Cubs last Friday with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
What does Kansas City's lineup look like?
Here's how KC manager Matt Quatraro plans to deploy his Royals tonight:
Who's in Arizona's lineup tonight?
Manager Torey Lovullo's lineup is listed here.
How can KC Royals fans follow the game?
Bally Sports Kansas City is televising the game, streaming options can be found here, and KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and the dozens of Royals Radio Network affiliates will also carry the contest.