MLB Playoffs: What is a magic number, impact on KC Royals
By Jacob Milham
Pinch yourself, KC Royals fans. The boys in blue are not only playing meaningful baseball deep into August but are firmly in the Wild Card race. They control their own destiny—whether that means a late-season collapse or heading into October as one of this year’s most improbable playoff teams. It’s a magical time to watch Royals baseball.
The KC Royals have a number counting down to that October magic
You can quantify that magic with the ever-changing "magic number." While some devoted social media accounts post the Royals' magic numbers daily, it’s fair to wonder: what exactly is it?
As September approaches, you’ll start hearing more about a team’s "magic number." This crucial figure shows just how close a team is to securing a playoff spot or winning their division. The magic number represents the combined total of wins your team needs and losses your closest competitor must endure to lock in that spot. Every time your team wins or the rival loses, that magic number ticks down. Once it hits zero, it’s time to celebrate.
How to calculate a team's magic number
The MLB glossary defines the magic number’s formula as:
Games remaining +1 - (Losses by the second-place team - Losses by the first-place team)
However, there is a slightly different formula, often used by online calculators:
MN = TG - WT - LO + 1
Where:
- MN = The magic number of a baseball team;
- TG = The total number of games to be played;
- WT = The number of wins by your team; and
- LO = The number of losses by your opponent.
Both formulas lead to the same conclusions and implications.
This term and metric have been around for nearly 80 years, first appearing in the September 12, 1947, edition of the Washington Post. Since then, it has become a widely used tool in baseball to determine playoff scenarios and track teams' progress throughout the season. The magic number gives both fans and teams a clear understanding of what needs to be accomplished to secure a spot in the postseason.
The magic number can apply to various scenarios. For instance, fans could use it to calculate the Cleveland Guardians' magic number to win the AL Central. However, the most important figure for Royals fans right now is the Wild Card magic number, as the team currently holds a strong lead in the third and final spot.
Whether comparing the Royals with the Boston Red Sox or the Seattle Mariners, a magic number steadily ticking toward zero is exactly what any fan hopes for. The 2024 Royals season continues to find new momentum, and as the magic number progresses, it signals when fans can shift from worrying about late-season stumbles to booking an October trip to Kauffman Stadium.