3 takeaways from a big KC Royals road win
By now, most loyalists who follow the club through thick and thin know the KC Royals, unfortunately known more for an agonizingly poor offense than anything else so far this season, punished Texas 10-1 Wednesday night to deny the Rangers a three-game series sweep.
And most of those die-hard fans know the easy victory delayed for at least another game the Royals' 10th loss of the year.
The victory was, when all was said and done and the Royals were headed back to Kansas City for a day off before hosting Atlanta for three games this weekend and reacquainting with the Rangers for another three contests early next week, a nice way to end the first road trip of 2023.
What can Kansas City fans take away from Wednesday's big win?
All in all, Wednesday's KC Royals win made the road trip a not-so-bad venture
The Royals were a dismal 1-6 when they arrived in San Francisco almost a week ago for the first stop of a six-game journey with the Giants and Rangers on the slate. Kansas City, suddenly looking much better than the team Minnesota swept and Toronto beat three out of four times during the new season's first week, defeated San Francisco twice before losing the series finale, then suffered an embarrassing 11-2 loss to Texas Monday and a heartbreaking 8-5 extra-inning defeat Tuesday evening.
Wednesday's win, though, salvaged a decent trip for the Royals. It gave them an even 3-3 record, and .500 records on the road are what managers like to see.