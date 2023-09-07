KC Royals announce Stadiumlinks experience in Kauffman Stadium
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals are certainly not having any games in Kauffman Stadium after the regular season ends. The Royals were the second team mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, thanks to the low watermark in the AL Central. Fans' focus turned to the upcoming offseason and new stadium development months ago, thanks to the poor on-field product. The lack of postseason baseball in Kansas City will give fans a unique chance in the Royals' home stadium at least.
The KC Royals will host sporting events during the postseason. Just not baseball.
The Royals announced they will host Stadiumlinks on Oct. 6 and 7, less than a week after the 2023 season concludes. Stadiumlinks is an interesting event, putting a nine-hole golf setting into a baseball or football stadium. No, players will not be down on the infield but rather teeing off from Kauffman's upper decks.
This is the first time Stadiumlinks will take over Kauffman Stadium, but the company previously visited Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium hosted the event back in 2016, one of the company's first in a professional sports stadium.
The event caters to both casual and seasoned golfers. Complimentary right-handed clubs will be available at every tee box. But, players are welcome to bring their clubs! The die-hard golfers will love that, rather than using some standard run-of-the-mill clubs.
There is also a VIP experience for the more rabid fans. It includes complimentary food and beverage options, a private lounge, and access to the Chipping and Putting Challenges. It takes the event to the net level but certainly raises the price as well. Stadiumlinks does not advertise prices for each event. But, reported prices for a no-frills outing range from $75-$90 from 2018 to 2022. That does not include food, drink, and or the Chipping and Putting Challenges.
Tee times are not yet available, but interested fans can sign up on Stadiumlinks' website. The Royals will send a sign-up link to their email subscribers on Sept. 12, according to an email from the team. There is no date announced for tickets to be publicly available via the Royals or Stadiumlinks.