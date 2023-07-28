KC Royals: 4 players to watch in final series before trade deadline
By Trey Donovan
The MLB season is about to start being a little chaotic with the trade deadline around the corner. Teams will be making trades to contend while others try to build for the future. To no one's surprise, the KC Royals are in the latter bucket as they are on-pace for a bottom-five finish in team history at 29-75.
As the deadline nears, the Royals have their last series against the Minnesota Twins, who are trying to build themselves a bigger lead in the AL Central. The Royals, on the other hand, are just trying to see what they have and build value for some players to, hopefully, trade them.
This might be the last series for some of these Royals, but let's get into the four players, on either team, to focus on in this series.
The Captain is starting to right the ship after a down June for the KC Royals
Salvador Perez may not be on one of his tears since the end of the All-Star break, but he has been a lot better since said festivities, and a series against the Twins may help him out more. "Salvy" has hit .268/.286/.463 since the break and has a wRC+ of exactly 100 which is the league average.
The biggest thing for Salvy coming into this series is that he loves hitting Minnesota pitching. He has a slash line of .296/.327/.510 with an OPS of .837 against the Twins in his career. The only issue with Salvy since the break is that he hasn't walked once in 11 games, but he has hit in four straight games coming into this series.
The next Royal on this may come as a surprise.