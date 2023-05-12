KC Royals News: Another new pitcher, injuries, and former players
Thursday, in the final game of a long homestand, the KC Royals won their 12th game of a season perched precariously on the brink of becoming lost before it's even two months old. The reasons for their dismal start are many.
The starting pitching has too often been poor. Only recently has the offense, weak for so much of the young campaign, shown serious signs of real life. And injuries, something the club simply can't abide if it hopes to regain respectability, have played their part—starter Kris Bubic is out for the rest of the season after pitching only three times and undergoing Tommy John Surgery, starter Daniel Lynch suffered a shoulder strain before spring training ended and hasn't thrown a big league pitch, and an oblique injury ended outfielder Drew Waters' Cactus League season before it began.
And most recently, outfielder Kyle Isbel went down with a hamstring issue that will sideline him for several weeks, while pitcher Ryan Yarbrough took a line drive in the face Sunday. When he'll return to the mound isn't yet known.
Two of those Injured List players, however, are back in action on minor league rehabilitation assignments. How are they doing?
KC Royals Daniel Lynch and Drew Waters are working their way back at Omaha
Lynch and Waters are rehabbing at Triple-A Omaha, where Waters has started twice and is 0-for-9 through Thursday's Storm Chaser victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's struck out once.
Lynch has pitched twice, first at Double-A Northwest Arkansas where he struck out six but gave up two runs, four hits, and a walk in a 2.1-inning start before moving up to Omaha, where he's started once and pitched 3.1 innings without surrendering a run.
Moving on, how about a new pitcher?