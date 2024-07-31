Grading KC Royals aggressive moves on trade deadline day
By Jacob Milham
The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, refocusing baseball on the on-field product as the postseason approaches. The KC Royals were buyers at the trade deadline for the first time in nearly a decade, investing further into a surprising 2024 season.
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo and company gave the Royals some much-needed reinforcements, focusing much of the resources on pitching. The Hunter Harvey trade, while costly, has yet to bear its fruit. The Michal Lorenzen acquisition was a quick-developing shock and the veteran's final role is yet to be determined.
The KC Royals trade deadline was unlike recent years in all the best ways.
Tuesday, July 30, would decide the trade deadline's tone. Would the Royals be passive and rely on their in-house options down the stretch? Or would more trades bolster this team, a Wild Card contender in a volatile American League?
Royals fans had their answer by 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time.
The Royals ended Tuesday by acquiring right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg, and then versatile infielder Paul DeJong. While the roster ripple effects of those two moves have yet to settle, the dugout ultimately had positive feelings toward the trade deadline's result.
"We feel like we upgraded the team and that's really important," manager Matt Quatraro said ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Chicago White Sox. "I think Erceg is a really exciting arm. I think he is someone who will help us in leverage...first thing [DeJong] said is whatever I have to do to help this team win, ao another guy that fits."
One new arm. One new bat. How will they affect the Royals? Did Kansas City overpay for optics or make the calculated moves they needed? Let's dive in.