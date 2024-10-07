The Kansas City Royals find themselves in a precarious position after dropping Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the top-seeded New York Yankees. Despite a valiant effort in Saturday's 6-5 loss — their highest-scoring game since a seven-run outburst against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 26 — the Royals must now focus on evening the series to avoid a daunting 0-2 deficit.

History is not on the KC Royals' side

Going into Game 2, the odds are stacked against Kansas City, underscoring the critical nature of tonight's game at Yankee Stadium.

In MLB history, 72% of teams that won Game 1 in a best-of-five series have gone on to claim victory of the series overall. Moreover, only ten teams have ever rallied from an 0-2 hole in a five-game postseason series, with the Yankees last accomplishing this feat in 2017 against Cleveland.

The Royals can't afford to find themselves in that position, and their own postseason history proves it — the team is 0-1 when trailing 0-2 in a best-of-five series, dating back to the 1984 ALCS.

KC Royals vs NY Yankees pitching matchup comes down to youth vs experience

Left-hander Cole Ragans takes the mound for Kansas City in Game 2, coming off an impressive six-inning scoreless outing in the Wild Card series against the Baltimore Orioles. Ragans exited that start with left calf cramps, but the move was deemed precautionary.

In his lone start against New York this season, Ragans allowed two runs over six innings at Yankee Stadium on September 11.

Opposing Ragans is southpaw Carlos Rodón, making his Yankees postseason debut. Rodón boasts a 1-0 record with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season, presenting a formidable challenge for Kansas City's offense.

Offensive awakening needed for KC Royals

If the Royals hope to silence the raucous Yankee Stadium crowd, they'll need their bats to come alive early. MJ Melendez's home run in Game 1 marked Kansas City's first postseason long ball, potentially providing a spark for Game 2.

However, the Royals' offensive stars must step up. Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Pérez combined for a dismal 1-for-14 performance in the series opener. Manufacturing runs early and often against New York's suspect pitching staff is crucial for Kansas City to avoid falling into the 0-2 hole that history suggests would be nearly impossible to overcome.

As Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres noted, "Everybody knows how it feels to play in New York, especially in the postseason."

The Royals need to harness that energy and use it to their advantage if they hope to leave the Bronx with a series split and keep their postseason dreams alive.