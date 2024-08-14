Cole Ragans aims to get KC Royals back on track today
In just a few hours, the KC Royals will jet away from Target Field and Minneapolis, places they won't see again this season unless they and the Twins somehow meet in the American League playoffs.
Only if they win the last contest of their three-game series with the Twins this afternoon will the Royals have something positive to take away from their visit to Minnesota. After losing Monday's opener 8-3, an important game KC starter Brady Singer kicked away by giving the Twins six second-inning runs, KC's shot at bouncing back for a series win vanished Tuesday evening when starter Seth Lugo floundered so badly that he was charged with nine runs before departing in the fifth.
And Kansas City lost 13-3. The club didn't bring much offense to either contest, but assign most of the blame for the two lopsided losses to starting pitching.
Now, the Royals can sidestep a series sweep only if they win this afternoon's finale. First pitch at Target Field is set for 12:10 p.m. CDT.
No matter what happens, the game will impact the playoff race.
Where does Kansas City stand going into today's contest?
Because Boston defeated Texas at Fenway Park Tuesday, the Royals' already-slim lead over the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card chase is even slimmer today — they lead the Sox by just a game for the third Wild Card.
Second-place Minnesota is 2.5 games ahead of KC for the second Wild Card and leads the Royals by 3.5 games in the division standings. The Royals trail Central-leading Cleveland by six games.
Cole Ragans will try to turn the KC Royals around today
Tasked by manager Matt Quatraro with doing what Singer and Lugo couldn't — beat the Twins —Ragans, 9-7 with a 3.27 ERA in 24 starts, will start for Kansas City. Ragans is tied with Michael Wacha for the second-most wins on the club (Lugo has 13) and is 3-1 in four post-All-Star Game starts. He held Boston to one run and struck out seven in 6.1 innings in his last outing.
Ragans is 0-2 in two starts against the Twins this season: although he gave them only two earned runs in each of those games, they beat him Opening Day and again May 28 in Minnesota.
Who's pitching for Minnesota this afternoon?
Right-hander Louie Varland gets the start for the Twins. He's 0-4 with a high 6.46 ERA, and 5-9, 4.91 overall in parts of three seasons with the club. Varland has never pitched against the Royals.
What does Kansas City's lineup look like?
Here's how Quatraro is lining up the Royals today:
Who's in Minnesota's starting lineup?
Here's how Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli is deploying his Twins this afternoon:
How can KC Royals fans watch and listen to the game?
Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and MLBN (out-of-market coverage only) are carrying the game on TV. Streaming options for KC fans are here. KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and the other stations on the Royals Radio Network have the broadcast.