The KC Royals could have returned home Sunday night from a critical eight-game road trip to Cleveland and Houston with a firm grip on an American League playoff spot. Instead, they limped back to Kansas City hoping to regroup after a five-game losing streak, their longest of the season, and a serious, disheartening injury.

The Royals made a bold statement to begin the trip by winning the first three games against Cleveland, but dropped the fourth — and a chance to sweep the Guardians and take over first place in the American Central — by losing to their hosts Wednesday, then allowed the Astros to sweep them in a four-contest series that concluded Sunday and included the loss, perhaps for the season, of Vinnie Pasquantino, who broke his thumb late in Thursday's opener.

Now, the ground beneath the Royals' feet is shaking. They've dropped into a second-place tie with Minnesota in the Central, 3.5 games behind Cleveland — the clubs are also deadlocked for the second AL Wild Card — and a 4.5 game lead over Boston for the third Wild Card slot with 24 regular season games left to play. By virtue of having already won the series season with Kansas City, the Twins will win any tie-breaker with the Royals.

That means every game KC plays until ending the season Sept. 29 in Atlanta is crucial, perhaps even "must-win". And that begins with this afternoon's homestand opener against Cleveland — three good games against Cleveland could strengthen the Royals' playoff chances, while another series sweep could do them serious damage.

Game time is set for 3:10 p.m. CDT at Kauffman Stadium. The teams then play 6:40 p.m. contests Tuesday and Wednesday before the Royals host Minnesota Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon.

But first things first. Here's what to know about today's contest, which the Royals will play without manager Matt Quatraro. The club said Monday morning he'll be handling a personal matter; bench coach Paul Hoover will fill in during his absence. The team hasn't provided any more details concerning Quatraro's situation.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the KC Royals

Wacha, who Cleveland battered for five charged runs in six innings last Wednesday to derail the Royals' potential sweep and keep them out of first place, gets today's starting assignment. Because he didn't take Wednesday's loss, his streak of 11 straight starts without a defeat remained intact.

The Royal righthander is 11-6 with a 3.50 ERA. He doesn't have a decision in two 2024 starts against the Guardians and has given them six runs in 11.1 innings.

Who will oppose Michael Wacha?

Cleveland is slated to start right-hander Gavin Williams. Williams is 2-7, 4.99 in his second big league season; he lost to the Royals last Tuesday and in four career starts against them is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA.

Who's in Kansas City's lineup today?

The lineup for the 75-63 Royals includes Tommy Pham and Yuli Gurriel, both of whom the club acquired over the weekend, and looks like this:

Here's how we're opening up the homestand with Michael Wacha taking the mound. pic.twitter.com/3S4u55v2pD — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 2, 2024

Who's in Cleveland's lineup?

Here's how Guardians' manager Stephen Vogt is sending out his 78-59 team today:

How can KC Royals fans follow this afternoon's contest?

Television viewers can catch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Great Lakes. Streaming alternatives are here. Those without access to TV or streaming can listen on Kansas City's 96.5 FM The Fan, KFNZ-FM 610, and the other stations on the Royals Radio Network.

