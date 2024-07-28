The 7 best MLB Trade Deadline deals in KC Royals history
By Bill Felber
1985: The KC Royals swing another deadline deal with St. Louis
The 1985 Royals started slowly. By mid-May they stood just 16-15 and found themselves in fourth place in the AL West; Schuerholz knew his club needed an energy boost, and went out and got it a big one.
Schuerholz sent top outfield prospect John Morris, a first-round draft pick in 1982, to the Cardinals in exchange for Lonnie Smith, at the time viewed as a subpar big league outfielder with declining hitting skills whose best attribute was his hustle.
Installed as the Royals’ regular left fielder, Smith played in 120 games and stroked 23 doubles, drove in 41 runs, and stole 40 bases. His play sparked a team turnaround that saw the club go 79-56 the rest of the season and win the division by just one game over the California Angels.
Facing his old team in that fall’s World Series, Smith batted .333 with nine hits, three of them doubles.
He continued with the Royals through the 1987 season, after which they released him. He then spent five seasons with the Braves, split the '93 campaign with the Pirates and Orioles, and finished his career with the O's in 1994.