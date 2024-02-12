3 surprising trade targets who could transform KC Royals 2024 roster
By Jacob Milham
It is a good time to be a Kansas City sports fan. Things are going well between the Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 successes and the KC Royals extending shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to historic money. The Chiefs' Super Bowl trip quickly made many area fans forget the pain from the Royals' 2023 performance. The subsequent offseason, with several free-agent moves and the AL Central only getting weaker, has Royals fans cautiously optimistic about 2024.
Spring training is kicking off in just a few days, and there are plenty of positional battles to watch for. Whether it be the battle for the final bench spot or nailing down the bullpen hierarchy, die-hard Royals fans will be locked in to action down in Arizona. The non-roster invitees also feature some intriguing prospects, including top-30 prospects in catcher Carter Jensen and pitcher Mason Barnett.
How can the KC Royals add more talent to their 2024 roster?
Players jockeying for a spot on the 26-man roster should not make Kansas City ignore a crowded free agent and trade market. Baseball's free-agent process is commonly a slow burn, but several top-tier talents remain unsigned less than two months ahead of Opening Day. While richer teams will look to players like pitcher Blake Snell and designated hitter J.D. Martinez for help this year, the Royals payroll isn't set to dramtically increase. How this team can add more talent this month is on the trade market.
The Royals addressed some lower-level roster needs with cheaper free-agent moves while investing heavily into their starting rotation. There is no need for Kansas City to add more players to the fold, unless they know a player will be an immediate boost. Any such trade will move notable players off hte Royals roster, but the return will only add more talent and more optimism to Kansas City's 2024 roster.
If the Royals feel the need to make a big move, here are three players they should consider trading for and how each trade would impact the team.