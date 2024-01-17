3 KC Royals starters who'll begin 2024 in Triple-A, 2 who won't
Kansas City's 2024 rotation looks set, but who's available just in case?
By Jake Eubanks
It's been a particularly busy offseason for the KC Royals, who've spent the baseball winter adding several new players, including some veteran pitchers who should help revamp the club's starting rotation. Expect newcomers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha to join Brady Singer, Cole Ragans and Jordan Lyles in the Opening Day rotation.
It's nice, of course, to have such a clear pitching picture going into spring training, which is now just a few weeks away — pitchers and catchers report to the Royals' Surprise, Arizona, spring complex Feb. 14. But the baseball season is long; injuries are bound to happen, some pitchers won't live up to expectations, and trades are inevitable. And because starters are in such demand at the midsummer trade deadline, don't be surprised if Kansas City general manager J.J. Picollo gets calls from other big league clubs about Wacha, Lugo, Singer, and maybe even Lyles.
So, Kansas City fans should anticipate that the Royals' Opening Day rotation won't be the same at season's end. And if changes happen, who might step into vacated starting spots?
What good starting pitcher options are there in the organization?
So, what starters could be at the top of the minor league system and ready to help in the big league rotation if needed? Kansas City's farm system isn't in good shape, and hasn't been for a few years now, but let's go ahead and take looks at three pitchers who will likely start the season in Triple-A Omaha's rotation, and two who probably won’t.