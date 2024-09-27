3 KC Royals players who shouldn't make the postseason roster

The KC Royals are still chasing that magic number of 0, but the odds are certainly in their favor. A big season-finale series against the Atlanta Braves could be impacted by Mother Nature, but Kansas City's opponents are making their path to the MLB playoffs easier with poor September performances.

Postseason baseball brings back an important roster quirk. Royals fans have gotten used to the expanded 28-man rosters in September, but that number shrinks to 26 for the playoffs. This could lead to some tough decisions, especially with how often the bench is used and the shallowness of the bullpen.

MLB Playoffs: The KC Royals have some easy choices for postseason roster

Kansas City needs to field the best available players as they chase their first postseason win since 2015. If they’re serious about making a deep run, these three players should be left off the postseason roster.

UTL Adam Frazier

Much has been made of the winning experience utilityman Adam Frazier has brought to the Royals clubhouse. With more postseason appearances than most of Kansas City’s Opening Day roster, the MLB journeyman has made his mark. Though far removed from his 2021 All-Star season, Frazier’s intangibles and versatility earned him a role in Kansas City.

Unfortunately, this season has been one of career worsts for the 32-year-old Georgia native. His supporters in Kansas City are few and far between, even after his clutch two-RBI pinch-hit appearance against the Nationals on Thursday.

Manager Matt Quatraro trusts the veteran, whether as a platoon starter or a pinch-hit option. He’s thrived in that latter role, posting a .844 OPS as a pinch hitter as of Sept. 25. However, that alone shouldn’t secure him a spot on the postseason roster. The lefty has been, without question, Kansas City’s least productive batter this year. This decision shouldn’t be difficult.

RHP Carlos Hernández

The Royals bullpen has quietly been one of the AL's best this month, peaking at just the right time. Pitchers like Lucas Erceg, Kris Bubic, and Angel Zerpa have proven themselves as reliable, while the rest of the staff has contributed to a franchise-record 26 consecutive scoreless innings. However, one reliever has been notably absent from the picture: Carlos Hernández.

The flamethrower hasn’t pitched in a Royals game since Sept. 21 against the San Francisco Giants, when he gave up a three-run homer to Mike Yastrzemski, ending his seven-inning scoreless streak. He hasn’t pitched a clean inning in a while, allowing at least two hits or two walks in each of his last three appearances.

Kansas City's bullpen is firing on all cylinders right now, and it's happening without Hernández seeing action. While the Venezuelan has had some bright moments in his multiple MLB stints this year, relying on him in the postseason feels like tempting fate.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

I want this to be wrong, I really do.

If Kansas City had a wider margin for error—perhaps a first-round bye—I’d be advocating for Pasquantino’s inclusion on the postseason roster. After all, there was plenty of optimism when he took batting practice off a pitching machine before Thursday's series finale against the Nationals. But are the Royals really willing to bet their playoff hopes on Pasquantino being not only healthy but ready for Wild Card baseball?

The lefty slugger landed on the IL back on Aug. 30 with a right thumb fracture. His original recovery timeline was six to eight weeks, which is typical for such an injury. However, the Royals have been a dramatically different team without the Old Dominion product on the field, going 9-14 since he landed on the IL while piecing together a makeshift first base depth chart.

The Royals risk going into the opening playoff series shorthanded if they include Pasquantino and he’s not 100% ready. While the team is undeniably better with him on the field, they need everyone at full strength right now. If there’s any doubt about his availability, Pasquantino is better left off the postseason roster.

