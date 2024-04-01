Kings Of Kauffman
FanSided

2 old friends, good club await the KC Royals in Baltimore

Previewing Kansas City's first road series of the season.

By Mike Gillespie

Scott Taetsch/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Who's hot, who's not for the Royals (1-2, 4th in the AL Central)

  • After his huge game on Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. has more hits, doubles, triples, and runs scored than any other Royal.
  • Leadoff hitter Maikel García leads KC with two homers.
  • Salvador Perez drove in four runs against Minnesota Sunday and leads the Royals in that category.
  • Vinnie Pasquantino's pop single Sunday was his first hit of the season. He's 1-for-11.

Who's hot, who's not for Baltimore (2-1, second in the AL East)

  • Gunnar Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle each have four hits.
  • Anthony Santander leads the club with a pair of home runs and seven RBI.
  • Cedric Mullins is 1-for-11.

What are the game times for the series?

The clubs play at 5:35 p.m. CDT Monday and Tuesday, and 12:05 p.m. CDT Wednesday.

How can Royals fans watch and listen to the games?

Bally Sports Kansas City will televise all three games. Listeners can tune in to Kansas City's KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio, or any of the 50 stations on the Royals Radio Network. For streaming, check out our guide to 2024 streaming, cable, and radio coverage.

More KC Royals News from Kings of Kauffman

feed

Home/KC Royals News