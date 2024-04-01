2 old friends, good club await the KC Royals in Baltimore
Previewing Kansas City's first road series of the season.
Who's hot, who's not for the Royals (1-2, 4th in the AL Central)
- After his huge game on Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. has more hits, doubles, triples, and runs scored than any other Royal.
- Leadoff hitter Maikel García leads KC with two homers.
- Salvador Perez drove in four runs against Minnesota Sunday and leads the Royals in that category.
- Vinnie Pasquantino's pop single Sunday was his first hit of the season. He's 1-for-11.
Who's hot, who's not for Baltimore (2-1, second in the AL East)
- Gunnar Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle each have four hits.
- Anthony Santander leads the club with a pair of home runs and seven RBI.
- Cedric Mullins is 1-for-11.
What are the game times for the series?
The clubs play at 5:35 p.m. CDT Monday and Tuesday, and 12:05 p.m. CDT Wednesday.
How can Royals fans watch and listen to the games?
Bally Sports Kansas City will televise all three games. Listeners can tune in to Kansas City's KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio, or any of the 50 stations on the Royals Radio Network. For streaming, check out our guide to 2024 streaming, cable, and radio coverage.