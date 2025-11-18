Pair of Royals legends are facing crucial years for their Hall of Fame cases

While the hot stove league is just starting to heat up, it's also that time of year to start keeping tabs on former Kansas City Royals stars and whether they might be headed to the Hall of Fame.

In particular, the players to really keep an eye on are outfielders Carlos Beltran and Alex Gordon, who are each in different stages of the process to get into Cooperstown.

Beltran is now an old hat when it comes to waiting and seeing whether he can get in. He's been on the ballot for a few years now, but things could be looking up ahead of voting in the 2026 election. According to MLB's Anthony DiComo, Beltran has a very good chance of getting in.

Cooperstown released its 2026 Hall of Fame ballot today. The highest returning vote-getter is of course Carlos Beltran, who received 70.3% support last year.



If historical trends hold, this will likely be the year Beltrán gets in. (Results are announced in January.) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) November 17, 2025

The Royals' great garnered support from 70.3% of the electorate last year. He's also the best on the ballot this year, with newbies not looking like first-year locks.

Beltran has also increased his standing by about 14% every year, which means that if the trend continues, he should clear the needed 75% support easily. DiComo added that if anyone gets in this year, it's likely to be Beltran.

Kansas City Royals greats Alex Gordon, Carlos Beltran have specific marks they must meet for the Hall of Fame

So where does that leave Alex Gordon? This is his first year on the ballot, and while he won't get that 75% support, it's more important that he get at least 5% to stay on for a second year.

Like Beltran, Gordon could benefit from this year's class simply not being all that strong. The former Royals great is among 12 newcomers to the ballot, with the rest being Ryan Braun, Shin-Soo Choo, Edwin Encarnacion, Gio Gonzalez, Cole Hamels, Howie Kendrick, Matt Kemp, Nick Markakis, Daniel Murphy, Hunter Pence, and Rick Porcello.

Gordon certainly goes into this process with a decorated trophy case to help bolster his chances. He's a 3-time All-Star, 8-time Gold Glove Award winner, 2-time Platinum Glove Award winner and of course, a 2015 World Series Champion.

Of that group of debut ballot members, Braun and Hamels are really the only other guys who could receive votes. So, it seems like a safe bet to say Gordon will at least get a second chance at the MLB Hall of Fame.

Regardless though, there will still likely be some nerves and fingernail chewing amongst the Royals faithful until the results are made final on Jan. 20.