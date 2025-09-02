Padres are quickly learning the Freddy Fermin reality that the Royals already knew

When the Kansas City Royals dealt catcher Freddy Fermin at the deadline, it was a bittersweet moment for his teammates and fans. And when the veteran first arrived in San Diego, he played about as well as he has in years. The Padres had to think they got a steal to boost their playoff chase.

However, in the last few weeks, the NL West contender is starting to learn the lesson that Kauffman Stadium denizens learned before them. From time to time, you have to take the very good with the very bad.

After Fermin arrived in San Diego, he got off like gangbusters. For the first few weeks of his stay with the Padres, he slashed .364/.400/.485 with a home run and 5 RBI. However, while Fermin has always been a solid player no matter where he goes, he's not always been anywhere near that kind of a hitter, and the regression has hit hard.

Freddy Fermin’s slump shows why the Kansas City Royals were willing to deal him

The former Kansas City Royals fan-favorite has had a rough go of it of late. Over the second half of August, Fermin has slashed just .158/.200/.211 and had just two extra base hits (both doubles). He's struggled enough in the last few weeks that the Padres have started giving him more days off.

Because of his slump, Fermin is now slashing .236/.276/.319 since becoming a Padre.

It seems the Padres are hoping his slump is about fatigue more than something that will plague Fermin the rest of the season.

The reality is that the former Kansas City Royals player has always been a good, but not great, offensive force. His ability to hid for a solid mid-.200s has always been there, including now in San Diego, but he doesn't get on-base otherwise or hit for power enough to make him any more than decent average in the lower end of the lineup.

He was never going to continue his ridiculously hot start, or anything close to it. He's best suited to be a part-time player more than an everyday starter. The sooner the Padres and their fans realize that, the happier everyone will be.