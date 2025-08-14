Former Royals catcher Freddy Fermin raking and riding high with new team and new role

The Kansas City Royals’ cautious approach at the trade deadline didn’t cost them top-tier prospect capital, but it did strip a key piece from the current roster. Catcher Freddy Fermin wasn’t an All-Star or even the everyday starter, but his grit, improbable path to Kansas City, and impact beyond the box score made him a quick fan favorite.

Still, when the chance arose to land two controllable, MLB-ready starting pitchers for a 30-year-old backup catcher, it was the kind of move you make every day and twice on Sunday. Yet, less than two weeks removed from the deal, Fermin’s early returns in San Diego have the Padres looking like the side that got the better end.

Freddy Fermin is making Royals fans proud with his hot Padres start.

Fermin has been scorching at the plate for San Diego, slashing .355/.394/.484 over 34 plate appearances and nearly doubling his Kansas City wRC+ from 78 to 152 with the Padres. He’s already delivered a few signature moments, including a two-run homer against the San Francisco Giants that fueled a 4-1 victory and added another highlight to the Padres’ strong August surge.

He’s already matched his 0.4 fWAR from 67 games in Kansas City in just nine games with San Diego, still doing the little things right and serving as the spark plug Royals fans grew to love.

The Padres had a glaring hole behind the plate, which dragged down the bottom of their lineup. Even during his quieter stretch with the Royals, Fermin would have been a minor upgrade over the likes of Elias Díaz and the now-released Martín Maldonado.

But this version of the Venezuelan catcher is on another level entirely, and the early returns make San Diego look like the clear winner of the deal. With the postseason looking more and more like a sure thing, the Padres remain neck-and-neck with the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.

What began as genuine positivity and well-wishes for Fermin’s success in San Diego is now shifting toward questions of where the Royals went wrong. While Kansas City has been trending upward since the trade deadline, this version of Fermin in the heart of their lineup would make them look miles better.

Newly acquired pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek have each had their moments at their respective levels, but their contributions haven’t been enough to push the Royals anywhere close to the postseason position the Padres now enjoy.

It’s all conjecture and what-ifs, but given Kansas City’s long history of hitters finding success after leaving, Fermin’s 2025 resurgence is likely to draw plenty of scrutiny this offseason.