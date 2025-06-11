Noah Cameron suffered his major league reality check in KC Royals loss to Yankees

The Kansas City Royals have been spoiled in recent weeks with the rise of young standout southpaw, Noah Cameron.

The organization's fifth ranked prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) had as stellar a string of five starts as any arm could have to start his career.

With All-Star conversations beginning to float as a hot start began to verge on more sheer established dominance, Cameron looked to extend his five-game stretch even further on Tuesday.

But as many rookies experience at one point or another during their debut campaign, there's always a a time that serves as a reality check or a "welcome to the majors" moment and Cameron received his on Tuesday night against the Yankees.

Noah Cameron suffers his major league reality check in KC Royals loss to Yankees

Cameron had been simply sensational in each of his first first five outings. Each start saw the Saint Joseph, MO native go at least six innings allowing no more than one earned run in the process.

This resulted in a sensational 0.85 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and .138 BAA against. For context, Cameron ranked first in the majors amongst starters with at least 30 innings pitched in each of these prominent statistical categories.

But Tuesday served up a different fate for Cameron, as like many have before, he ran into the Yankees offensive buzz saw.

It started in the first when Aaron Judge did what Aaron Judge does best - punish opposing pitchers with the long-ball.

And it didn't take long for Judge to pounce on the Royals rookie, taking him yard to left field for a first inning two-run shot, giving the Yankees the lead before the Royals could even get a chance to respond.

Then, it would be Austin Wells that would get to Cameron next in the fourth inning with a homer of his own, a three-run shot to right field to extend the Yanks' lead to 5-1.

Cameron would be pulled in the sixth and would be on the hook for the double he surrendered to Jazz Chisholm Jr. His final line on the night; 5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB and 6 K.

There have been worse nights from rookie starters, after all, he did manage to throw three scoreless frames - two of which were 1-2-3 innings, but tonight was his career high in hits allowed and earned runs - a stark contrast from what he'd shown the Royals faithful to this point.

One bad start against the reigning AL pennant winners shouldn't be a cause for concern of Cameron's season unravelling, but it's worth noting that Kansas City currently faces a bit of a starting pitching conundrum. They hold six starting pitchers, and given the strength of their starting staff, they could use that six-man spot for another place on the roster.

Michael Lorenzen may seem like the obvious choice to get the boot with his hardships this season, but at at the end of the day, Cameron is the easiest name to cut on paper - as despite his success, he has limited MLB experience and plenty of remaining minor league options.

Hopefully this start doesn't sour the Royals view on Cameron as a lasting part of this rotation, as at the end of the day he's been one of the brightest spots on this Royals roster, despite Tuesday's blowup