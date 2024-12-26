NFL club proves how reimagined ballpark experience could pay off for KC Royals

If there’s one thing baseball fans love to debate besides the action on the field, it’s the experience in the stands. In 2024, Kansas City Royals fans were no different — whether on social media or during post-game calls to Josh Vernier, fans eagerly discussed attendance at Kauffman Stadium. But if the franchise wants to shift that conversation in a positive direction, there are steps they can take to improve the fan experience and boost attendance.

The Atlanta Falcons are a great example for the KC Royals to follow

Front Office Sports recently highlighted the success of the Atlanta Falcons in transforming their game-day experience through bold concessions pricing. In 2017, the Falcons made headlines by slashing food and drink prices nearly 50% at their newly opened Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It wasn’t just a goodwill gesture — it’s now paying off in a big way.

According to Tim Zulawski, president of AMB Sports and Entertainment, the Falcons have consistently ranked No. 1 in the NFL for food and beverage experience and among the top teams in overall fan satisfaction. The decision to lower concession prices made fans feel more appreciated and encouraged them to spend more elsewhere, like on merchandise, while pregame sales have now exceeded what the team used to earn throughout entire games less than a decade ago.

While concessions aren’t the largest revenue stream for any team, the Falcons’ approach shows how these changes can foster goodwill and make fans more excited to attend games. For the Royals, despite a strong 2024 turnaround, a similar strategy could help fill more seats at Kauffman Stadium.

Despite their remarkable 30-win improvement and first playoff appearance in nearly a decade, the Royals ranked 26th in MLB attendance, averaging 20,473 fans per game. That figure, while seemingly respectable, was the lowest of any playoff team and the worst attendance of any Royals team to make the postseason.

Several factors likely contributed to this, including the failed spring vote on a sales tax measure to fund a new downtown ballpark and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. Kauffman Stadium’s suburban location, requiring a significant drive from Kansas City’s urban center, may have also played a role. Some fans pointed to financial concerns, even though the Royals are one of the league’s most affordable teams. Regardless of the reasons, the result is clear — the team’s on-field success didn’t immediately translate into packed stands.

Encouragingly, the Royals are trending in the right direction. Their average attendance in 2024 was the highest since 2019, and their year-over-year increase of 4,337 fans per game was the second-largest jump in MLB during that period. These numbers suggest a growing sense of optimism among fans, but there’s still work to do. With a potential second vote on a downtown stadium on the horizon, the Royals have an opportunity to build goodwill with their fanbase, and one possible solution could lie in a move as simple as lowering concession prices. Affordable food and drink options might seem like a small gesture, but they could go a long way in creating a more welcoming experience that draws casual fans to the ballpark more frequently.

The Royals have momentum, both on the field and in the stands, but there’s still a gap to close when it comes to reestablishing Kauffman Stadium as a lively home for playoff-caliber baseball. The Falcons’ success shows that bold changes to the fan experience can yield significant benefits. If the Royals are willing to take a similar leap, they could turn the conversation around attendance into one about growth, loyalty, and excitement for seasons to come.