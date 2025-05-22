Newly promoted KC Royals prospect runs into buzz saw in Double-A debut

Kansas City Royals fans were quick to celebrate top prospect Jac Caglianone’s promotion from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to Triple-A Omaha recently—and rightfully so. His ceiling is massive, and the big-league club is in desperate need of his skill set. But that excitement overshadowed another key promotion within the organization: 2021 first-round pick Frank Mozzicato’s jump from High-A Quad Cities to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The KC Royals know Frank Mozzicato has some work to do after his AA debut

The 21-year-old left-hander made his Naturals debut on Wednesday against the Arkansas Travelers. While the early innings were promising, the final line leaves a much sourer impression. Mozzicato struck out six batters over 4.2 innings, but a disastrous fourth inning tagged him for five of his six earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Mozzicato looked sharp through the first three frames, facing just one batter over the minimum and recording four strikeouts. A second-inning wild pitch allowed Arkansas outfielder Jared Sundstrom to reach second, but that was the only real trouble he faced early on.

Things unraveled quickly the second time through the Travelers' lineup. After walking designated hitter Bill Knight to open the fourth, Mozzicato worked his way to two outs with runners on the corners. But three straight hits—including a two-run homer from shortstop Axel Sanchez, his first of the season—erased a 5–0 Naturals lead and tied the game. Mozzicato finished the inning, but the damage was done.

He returned for the fifth inning and again reached two outs before Sundstrom added another RBI single, forcing Mozzicato from the game. Reliever Brandon Johnson entered and faced just one batter to secure the final out.

Despite the ugly box score, there were a few positives in Mozzicato’s Double-A debut. His command looked sharper than it had in previous High-A starts, and he flashed better swing-and-miss stuff early—two areas of concern during his time in Quad Cities. He threw 88 pitches, 51 for strikes, and showed improved velocity. It’s not a perfect outing by any stretch, but for a pitcher whose development has been all about glimpses of progress, it’s a step worth noting.

Kansas City selected Mozzicato seventh overall in the 2021 MLB Draft—a surprise pick at the time, reaching for the prep lefty out of Connecticut. Now in his fourth professional season, he’s just reaching Double-A, which speaks to the slower-than-hoped pace of his development. His ranking has slipped accordingly; after opening 2024 as a top-five organizational prospect, MLB Pipeline now has him at No. 12.

Wednesday’s outing wasn’t the debut Mozzicato—or the Royals—were hoping for. But if the improved command and uptick in velocity hold, it could mark a turning point in his long-awaited breakout. One rough start doesn’t define the road ahead—and that road through Double-A is just getting started.