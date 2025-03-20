MLB player survey makes Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. MVP snub look much worse

On March 16, MLB.com released its annual player survey ranking the best players in the big league. To no one’s surprise, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani topped the list as the undisputed No. 1, but what raised some eyebrows was Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. landing at No. 2.

Conventional wisdom might suggest the reigning American League MVP, Aaron Judge, would slot in right behind the reigning National League MVP, Ohtani. Instead, Judge — one of the league’s most recognizable superstars — finished in third place.

For some baseball fans, Witt’s ranking may come as a surprise, but when you take a step back, it’s not as shocking as it seems. In fact, it’s more of a confirmation of how Witt’s MVP candidacy in 2024 may have been overlooked.

Should the KC Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. have won AL MVP last season?

Let’s be clear — this isn’t to argue that Aaron Judge was undeserving of the MVP award. He put up an incredible season, as did Witt. Still, when you look at the results of the AL MVP vote, something stands out. Judge received all 30 first-place votes, making him a unanimous MVP. Meanwhile, Witt received all 30 second-place votes, also unanimously.

A clean sweep like that suggests there was never even a debate — but should there have been? The most recent player survey suggests it.

Unlike award voters, these MLB.com rankings come directly from fellow players, the ones who are actually on the field competing against these stars. According to them, Witt wasn’t just a runner-up in the AL — he was the second-best player in the game.

Statistically, Judge’s offensive production was monstrous. He finished 2024 with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and a .322/.458/.701 slashline, good for an absurd 223 OPS+. By comparison, Witt’s numbers — 32 home runs, 109 RBIs, a .332/.389/.588 slash line, and a 171 OPS+ — don't quite jump off the page in the same way. At least on paper, Judge appears to be the obvious choice from an offensive standpoint.

But what the raw numbers don’t fully capture is the value of elite defense and durability at a premium position.

Witt played in 161 games, 160 of them all at shortstop, where he also won a Gold Glove alongside his Silver Slugger award. He started at DH just once all season. Compare that to Judge, who, while still an elite athlete, was moved around the Yankees’ outfield for 117 games, and spent 41 games as a designated hitter. That’s not to diminish Judge’s impact, but it highlights just how much defensive responsibility Witt shouldered in addition to being an elite offensive player.

What defines the "most valuable" player?

The MVP award isn’t just about putting up gaudy numbers — it’s about value. In that regard, Witt’s case is hard to ignore.

Under his leadership, the Royals went from a 56-win team in 2023 to an 86-win team in 2024, a massive 30-game turnaround. Compare that to the Yankees, who improved by just 12 wins despite boasting a roster featuring Judge, Juan Soto, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Giancarlo Stanton.

The Royals weren’t supposed to be contenders. They had a struggling bullpen and minimal offensive reinforcements at the trade deadline, but still, they found themselves making a deep October run — largely because of their 24-year-old shortstop.

Stack against a Yankees team loaded with superstars, it's certainly hard to say Witt wasn’t just as, if not more, valuable to his team’s success as Judge.

Of course, we can’t ignore the reality of market influence. The Yankees and Dodgers dominate headlines. Judge has been a household name for years, while Witt is still making his way into national recognition. That kind of exposure plays a role in awards voting, whether people want to admit it or not.

But if there’s one takeaway from this player survey, it’s that the players themselves see Witt’s greatness, and if the Royals continue their rise in the standings, perhaps the voters will take notice, too. If Bobby Witt Jr. keeps playing at this level, there’s a good chance this year’s MVP race won’t be unanimous — it’ll be a serious debate.