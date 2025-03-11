Analyzing the KC Royals' bullpen options at this point in spring training

As spring training gains momentum, the Kansas City Royals find themselves assessing a bullpen that carries both promise and uncertainty. Last season’s struggles nearly derailed their campaign, but a late-season resurgence, fueled by the trade deadline acquisition of Lucas Erceg, helped turn things around. With Erceg at the helm, the Royals’ bullpen posted an impressive 2.77 ERA in September and an even sharper 2.16 ERA in the postseason, reigniting hope for 2025.

Now, as camp unfolds, fans are wondering if this newly retooled group can replicate its late-season dominance over a full season. With Opening Day just over two weeks away, the Royals are slowly narrowing down their list of relievers to ensure that happens — so which hurlers remain in contention for a bullpen spot in 2025?

Is there a battle for the KC Royals' closer role?

Erceg’s rise to prominence in 2024, highlighted by his 14 saves to close out the season, made him the frontrunner for the closer role in 2025. However, the Royals threw a curveball in early February when they signed veteran reliever Carlos Estévez. With 82 career saves under his belt, including 26 last season with the Phillies and 31 with the Angels in 2023, Estévez brings proven experience to the bullpen.

The Estévez signing naturally raised questions about Erceg’s role, hinting at a potential battle for the closer position. However, through four spring training innings, Erceg’s performance has been a mixed bag. He has allowed four hits and three earned runs while striking out five, showing flashes of dominance but leaving room for improvement. Encouragingly, he has yet to issue a walk, indicating solid control.

Meanwhile, Estévez has yet to debut this spring as he rehabs from a back issue. Despite the uncertainty, the Royals have reassured Erceg that his role remains vital, suggesting a potential closer-by-committee approach with Estévez heading into the regular season.

Beyond Erceg and Estévez, several other arms are shaping the Royals’ bullpen outlook.