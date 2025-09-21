MLB Pipeline puts Royals' young pitching prospect into Top 100 conversation

The Columbia Fireflies, Kansas City’s Low-A affiliate, fell short in the Carolina League Championship Series with a Game 3 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats. Still, the 2025 campaign was a resounding success, echoing the type of developmental wins that once helped shape the Royals’ championship core.

While catcher Ramon Ramirez, outfielder Asbel Gonzalez, and left-hander David Shields entered the year as headliners, one arm in particular forced his way into that conversation. He not only broke out in Columbia’s rotation but also earned recognition from MLB Pipeline as Kansas City’s breakout prospect of 2025—a name already being floated as a future Top-100 talent. This of course is Kendry Chourio.

The Royals were aggressive with Kendry Chourio this season, and it is paying off.

The young right-handed pitcher has been one of the Royals’ fastest risers in 2025, transforming from an unranked Dominican Summer League arm into Kansas City’s eighth-best prospect in less than a year.

The 17-year-old made 13 starts across three levels, including six in Low-A—more than any pitcher his age has logged since 2013. That level of aggression from the Royals shows just how much confidence they have in the Venezuelan righty, whom they signed for $247,500 this past international signing period. MLB Pipeline already calls him “well on his way to becoming a Top 100 prospect at a very early stage in his career.”

It’s tough to argue with evaluators tagging Chourio as Kansas City’s breakout arm. His Low-A stint exposed the areas that still need refinement, but his poise in two postseason outings was impressive given his age and limited experience.

The Yordano Ventura comps may feel lofty and premature, yet they aren’t entirely unfounded—Chourio’s arsenal, delivery, and overall profile bear a resemblance to the late Royals pitcher.

Some Kendry Chourio from last night #Royals pic.twitter.com/HzRnLVzkzA — Josh Norris 🐻 (@jnorris427) September 18, 2025

There’s no rush, but Chourio has already ensured he’ll be a name to watch this winter. From his Complex League debut to closing out the year in the Carolina League finals, the growth was undeniable.

Prospect outlets won’t update rankings for months, yet his stock is already trending sharply upward. If he opens 2026 back in Columbia and strings together more professional success, his rise could accelerate quickly—remarkably so for a pitcher who will still be just 18 years old.