MLB insider thinks addressing this obvious need could be Royals key to the AL Central

While Hot Stove season isn't yet in full swing, Major League Baseball is very, very close to the best part of the offseason. And while the Kansas City Royals don't have the budget of some of the biggest spenders out there, they are expected to make some additions and reload for a run in 2026.

So what will KC look for to make a run at the AL Central? Most people think they need to go after offense and are pretty well set on the pitching side of things. At least when it comes to the rotation.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently laid out what several teams need to add to really make a run, and he pinpointed not just offense, but a corner outfielder as the Royals' most significant need.

Jim Bowden says the Kansas City Royals could be one bat away from contention

It's unsurprising that the Royals are in search of outfield reinforcements, specifically in the corners, after their outfield unit as whole finished with a league worst 73 wRC+ in 2025 with Kyle Isbel's Gold Glove caliber glove in center being the team's only real outfield highlight.

Bowden made this point clear stating that the Royals are in fact looking for not just any corner outfielder, but one that could make a significant offensive impact.

"The Royals are making it known across the industry that they want to acquire a corner outfielder who can hit in the middle of their lineup," he wrote.

And as Bowden sees it, it might the last building block they need to address before really becoming the contender Royals fans have been hoping for.

"They have done a remarkable job of building the team into a contender over the last couple of seasons under the leadership of GM J.J. Picollo and manager Matt Quatraro," Bowden wrote. "Their starting pitching is solid and has depth, and the same could be said of the bullpen."

"They have a superstar in Bobby Witt Jr. and future Hall of Fame catcher Salvador Perez — whom they just signed to a two-year extension through 2027 — along with a strong core of young players led by Maikel Garcia, Carter Jensen, Jac Caglianone and Vinnie Pasquantino," he wrote.

"Add one more impact bat to the lineup and the Royals just might become the favorites to win the AL Central in 2026," he wrote.

That last part should make Kansas City Royals fans pretty fired up. Entering the offseason as a potential division champ isn't something that happens to the franchise all that often. And yet, with the right move, the team could be big-time contenders in 2026.