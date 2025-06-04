MLB All-Star Game fan voting begins with big KC Royals names on ballot

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is over a month away — this year's Midsummer Classic is scheduled for July 15 at Atlanta's Truist Stadium — but the first step in selecting the American and National League rosters is underway. That means Kansas City Royals fans can now go about the business of getting their favorite players on the AL club. Fan voting is officially underway.

Here are the key things Kansas City fans need to know.

When can KC Royals fans begin voting for the American League All-Star team?

Right now — fan voting for each league's starters (other than pitchers) opened at Noon ET today. "Phase 1" of the two-step fan voting process, during which big league fans can cast up to six ballots per day at this link until June 26 at Noon ET.

What's at stake in Phase 1? Two things — under the overall selection process, the players' union and clubs agreed to and included in their current collective bargaining agreement, the top vote-getter in each league earns a guaranteed starting spot, while the top two finishers at the infield spots and six outfielders in each league qualify for "Phase 2". But if the player who draws the most votes is an outfielder, only four others head for Phase 2; if he's a position player or DH, no other player at that slot advances.

Non-starters and all pitchers will be determined via procedures that won't involve fans. (More on all that momentarily).

How many KC Royals are on the MLB All-Star Game ballot?

Nine in all. Except for pitchers, each major league team is allowed to nominate one player per infield position, one designated hitter, and three outfielders. Taking full advantage of that allotment scheme, the Royals put nine players on this season's All-Star Game ballot.

Heading Kansas City's list of All-Star hopefuls, of course, are shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., catcher Salvador Perez, and third baseman Maikel Garcia. Witt is vying for his second All-Star berth after making the team last year, Perez will land his 10th if voted to the AL club, and Garcia's excellent 2025 season — he's slashing .313/.374/.467 with five homers and 27 RBI through the Royals' 10-7 Tuesday night victory over St. Louis — is certainly an All-Star-caliber campaign.

Also appearing on the AL ballot are first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino; second baseman Michael Massey; outfielders Kyle Isbel, Jonathan India, and Drew Waters; and designated hitter Mark Canha.

Can KC Royals fans vote for Jac Caglianone?

Absolutely. Although the Royals didn't nominate Caglianone for a ballot spot, presumably because they didn't know they were promoting him to the majors until recently, each ballot includes a spot for fans to write in, and thus vote for, any player whose teams didn't nominate them.

What happens after Phase 1 All-Star Game voting ends?

Not surprisingly, Phase 2 (officially the "Finals") follows Phase 1, begins on June 30 at Noon ET, and lasts until Noon ET on July 2. Players collecting the most votes at each position on the Phase 2 ballot land starting spots. And that's where the fans bow out of the selection process.

After starters are named, who chooses the balance of the All-Star teams?

Players have a heavy hand in finalizing the American and National League rosters. They'll select, for their own leagues, a second DH, nine position players, five starting pitchers, and three relievers.

Rounding out the rosters will be the Commissioner's Office, which will choose for each league's roster one more non-pitcher and four additional hurlers. That office also has the option of adding "Legends Selections" — players who deserve selection by virtue of their overall career achievements.

American League manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees, and National League manager Dave Roberts of the Dodgers, are responsible for choosing the starting pitchers and lineups for their respective clubs.