MLB insider reports former KC Royals star will pitch again

Almost four years have passed since Danny Duffy last threw a pitch for the Kansas City Royals — or any other major league team, for that matter. Just days after lowering his ERA to 2.51 with a one-run, four-inning start against Baltimore, his second flexor strain of the 2021 season forced him to the Injured List and interrupted what had been sizing up as one of his best campaigns ever.

Then soon followed a surprise his second trip to the IL had seemingly rendered impossible — the Royals swapped their star southpaw to the Dodgers for a player-to-be-named-later (ultimately Zach Willeman) at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, the risk the Dodgers took on Duffy never paid off — he remained on the IL for the rest of the season and pitched only seven times in LA's minor league system in 2022 before he and the Dodgers parted ways that winter. Duffy pitched in Texas' minor league system in 2023 and 2024, but never made it back to the majors.

He also took two stabs at winter ball, going 1-1 in four scoreless starts for the Puerto Rican Winter League's Cangrejeros de Santurce during the 2023-2024 season and 0-0, 5.40 in three games for the same club last winter.

Now, Duffy, who went 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA and pitched in two World Series during his 11 KC seasons, appears to be headed back to the mound once again. FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray reported Saturday that Duffy, now 36, is signing with the Mexican League's Piratas de Campeche, which means he'll resume his professional career south of the border.

Free-agent pitcher Danny Duffy is signing with the Piratas de Campeche in the Mexican League, source says. Duffy, 36, pitched 11 seasons in the majors with the Kansas City Royals and holds a career 3.95 ERA in 1172.1 innings pitched. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 10, 2025

That he'll pitch in the Mexican League makes sense — he obviously hasn't given up hope of pitching in the majors again, and working in Mexico could get him back on the road to The Show.

Where that road might lead remains to be seen...

Could a reunion with the KC Royals be in Danny Duffy's future?

Duffy's fondness for Kansas City and the Royals is no secret — "Bury me a Royal" appeared in his famous post-trade farewell message to fans — but don't count on the Royals bringing him back. Their pitching is currently fine, and they followed their early-week signing of former big league pitcher Stephen Nogosek with the acquisition of Trevor Richards, another hurler with major league experience. Neither move bodes well for a Duffy return to Kauffman Stadium.