MLB insider makes obvious prediction about scuffling Royals star’s future

While the Kansas City Royals are working towards making the postseason, GM J.J. Picollo has to keep one eye on the future. To that end, ESPN's Jeff Passan just laid out what the future of several MLB teams looks like. That includes what KC has planned for longtime team captain, Salvador Perez.

It's an interesting situation for the team and Perez. He's one of the best players to ever come through Kauffman. He's also old and getting older. And plays a position where guys don't age all that well.

The Kansas City Royals are expected to pick up Salvador Perez's option

Technically, Perez could be a free agent after the 2025 season. However, the Kansas City Royals have a team option on him. In other words, even if he wanted to try the open market, he wouldn't be able to if Picollo decided. And Passan believes that the team will indeed exercise that option and bring back the slugger for at least one more season.

It's not a cheap option. Should it be picked up, Perez will earn $13.5 million in 2026. Of course, Perez has hit over 20 homers in a season for five straight seasons and nine of his last 10.

The downside here is that the Royals don't have anywhere near the resources of some other clubs. That nearly $14 million is money that could be spent elsewhere, that will be tied up in a player who has seen several stats slide downwards compared to last season.

The Kansas City Royals are between a rock and a hard place there. Declining the option on Salvador Perez is not something the team can do when he's still producing at the level he is this season. He's popular among the fans and still one of the only true sluggers the team has on its roster. As it gears up for another attempt at a playoff run in 2026, it will need the catcher/DH to keep producing.