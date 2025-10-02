Royals fans should brace for loss of longtime coaching staff member

It's not a total shock that fan sentiment towards the Kansas City Royals was primarily based in frustration after a bad September ended playoff hopes just as the team was getting back into postseason position.

When GM JJ Picollo announced that the coaching staff was primarily coming back intact, it caused even more frustration, as there was at least one coach the team thought didn't pull his weight.

Vance Wilson wasn't the coach that Royals fans wanted to see given the boot, but may very well be on the way out anyway.

Kansas City Royals coaching staff could see loss of Vance Wilson

MLB Insider Jon Morosi reported on Wednesday that the Royals' third base coach could be in line for a managerial job this winter. The insider explained that Wilson is well respected around the league and has experience as a manager at the minor league level for more than seven years.

Would expect Vance Wilson, highly respected Royals third base coach, to receive consideration with multiple @MLB managerial jobs available.



Wilson, 52, managed for 7 years in the minors and has served on the Royals’ major league coaching staff since 2018.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 1, 2025

With several openings already, as the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Barves all in need of a manger and more potentially to come, there's going to be plenty of movement once the World Series is over and teams are free to start making headlines again.

The Kansas City Royals clearly believe that getting back to the playoffs will center around consistency within the organization. There hasn't been anything more than Vance Wilson working in Kauffman Stadium over the last few years.

The coach has been a member of the staff since 2018. However, if a manager's job comes calling, it makes sense for him to pounce on the opportunity. After that, fans will need to brace themselves for what comes next.