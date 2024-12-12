Matt Quatraro sheds some light on Maikel Garcia's role moving forward

With a large list of light-hitting infielders looking for playing time in the 2025 campaign, the Kansas City Royals are sitting on a logjam that needs to be addressed prior to Opening Day. The acquisition of Jonathan India only increased their need to properly hand out playing time to all of the players looking for reps.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino have shortstop and first base nailed down, but India, Michael Massey, and Maikel Garcia are still looking to have their roles clarified. India and Massey have both expressed a willingness to give left field a try, which does nothing but increase their value to the Royals, but Garcia hadn't previously had much of a locked-down role until very recently.

Matt Quatraro clarifies Maikel Garcia's role on 2025 Royals

As relayed by Jaylon Thompson of The Kansas City Star, Royals manager Matt Quatraro has provided some insight into what Garcia's role will be on the 2025 squad. It sounds like Garcia is slated to be the club's primary third baseman, which is no major change from his job during this past season. However, there may be some defensive versatility being tested as the season marches on.

Via Thompson, Quatraro said, "He’s going to play a lot at third base. We’ve seen his versatility. He is the shortstop if something were to happen to Bobby (Witt Jr.). He can play second. We’ve put him in the outfield a couple times. I know in the spring we’ll just move him around, but primarily at third base.”

Not much appears to be changing for Garcia and the Royals, but his defensive prowess at multiple positions means that this won't be a problem. The 24-year-old has a ton of team control — he won't hit free agency until the conclusion of the 2029 season — and finished this past year in the 76th percentile in Outs Above Average and 68th in Arm Strength. He's got the defensive chops to hold down any position in the infield and perhaps even a corner outfield spot if needed.

That flexibility makes Garcia an attractive trade chip for teams in need of infield defense, but it sounds like — at least for now — he'll be a part of the Royals' Opening Day roster once the 2025 regular season rolls around. His recent surgery raised some red flags in term of his availability to open next year, but all signs point to him being ready to rock and roll by spring training.

With Garcia still being so young and full of upside, keeping him around feels like the right move.