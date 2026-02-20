Matt Quatraro praises Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. by comparing him to former MVP

Spring training baseball is here and with it means that Major League Baseball is another stage closer the regular season.

While all eyes among the Royals faithful on Friday were on their Cactus League opener against Texas, there were a couple of snippets from camp before game action got underway that were notable.

One of the most noteworthy statements made on Thursday was from manager Matt Quatraro, who while giving his franchise superstar some praise made quite the player comparison for him.

While noting some physical differentiation between the two, the Royals skipper likened Witt's athleticism to that of former MVP Josh Hamilton.

Royals skipper Matt Quatraro compares superstar Bobby Witt Jr. to former MVP Josh Hamilton

"The athleticism, it's not the body type or anything, but reminds me of Josh Hamilton," Quatraro said to media on Thursday. "A guy that can just run, hit for power, has a cannon of an arm."

"They don't look the same physically, one was a left-handed hitter, but that's the name that comes to mind when I think about it," he said.

While his career might've been short, playing only nine years in The Show, Hamilton crafted a stellar career. In 1027 games between the Reds, Rangers and Angels, the powerful outfielder clubbed 200 HR, drove in 701 runs and slashed .290/.349/.516 with a 127 wRC+.

And his five-year stretch from 2008 to 2012 with Texas was truly sensational, as Hamilton was an All-Star each season and Silver Slugger winner in three. This stretch was highlighted his MVP season in 2010 when slugged 32 HR, 100 RBI while slashing .359/.411/.633 with a 175 wRC+ and his 2012 season, where he belted 43 HR, drove in 128 and slashed .285/.354/.577 with a 141 wRC+.

Witt's been known for putting up historic numbers himself, as his 2024 AL MVP runner-up season where, he slashed .332/.389/.588 with 32 HR, 109 RBI and a 169 wRC+, was one of the best statistical seasons MLB has ever seen.

What will make Royals fans really excited is that Witt has an argument to be considered an even more athletic player than Hamilton considering he's a perennial 30+ stolen base threat and is coming off a truly incredible season at the premium shortstop position where he posted a Platinum Glove-worthy 24 OAA and a 20 FRV.

Quatraro went on to recognize this athleticism and how what Witt's been doing at short has been truly special.

"He plays a premium position and does it exceptionally well," he said. "You've got to have great body control to play short."

"He's remarkable," Quatraro said.

As weird as it may sound, considering the top-talent he is in our game today, 2026 will be a defining year for Witt.

As the Royals look to bounce-back as team as a whole this year and get back to the postseason, can Witt continue to push the envelope and finally add that elusive MVP that his comparison in Hamilton managed to capture in his day?