Matt Quatraro has found a winning lineup combination after Saturday's victory

Let's rewind to Sunday, April 20. The Kansas City Royals had lost six in a row, were just 1-8 on their road trip and their offense was struggling to get anything going. It was at this point that manager Matt Quatraro opted to make some pretty dramatic alterations to his batting order against the formidable lefty in Tarik Skubal.

As result of his tactical change, the Royals finally snapped their losing streak and ended their road trip on some semblance of a high note, with some key struggling Royals hitters showing signs of life at the plate.

Quatraro reverted back to the more traditional-type lineup afterwards for the next four games with right-handed opposing starters on the mound. While he did have success in those contests as well - with the Royals carrying their momentum from Sunday and winning all four of those games to extend their winning streak to five - with another southpaw getting the start in Framber Valdez on Saturday night, Quatraro opted to revert to last Sunday's lineup that got the Royals' hot-streak started.

And while Kansas City's offense may not have lit the world on fire, with just two runs off three hits, they did enough to extend the win streak up to six games.

Matt Quatraro's lineup combination against lefties is proving to be a winning one

Like Saturday's 2-0 victory, the first iteration of this lineup last Sunday didn't provide the most convincing of offensive performances, with the Royals eking out a 4-3 extra innings victory. But an overall show of offensive force is not what's made this batting order so effective, it's been how certain Royals bats have individually performed.

One of the most notable lineup tweaks in this lineup rearrangement that's resulted in the most success is moving Vinnie Pasquantino out of his usual role in the three-hole and down to the seven spot.

It's no secret that Vinnie Pasquantino has been struggling to start the season, but in both contests now that he's hit seventh, he's come up in some big spots. In Sunday's contest it was an RBI-single in the second inning to open the scoring. Then tonight, Pasquantino drove in a crucial insurance run in the bottom of the fifth off a solo home run, his first round-tripper since April 12.

With Pasquantino moving down in the order in this specific structure, Mark Canha has been one of the key beneficiaries in receiving a bigger role, as he's assumed the cleanup role.

And in both games that Quatraro has run this lineup out, his veteran outfielder has been a major source of production. In his return from the IL on April 20, he went 2-for-4 with a game-tying RBI in the eighth. Then on Saturday, he opened the scoring on a sac-fly in the bottom of the first inning and added a single in the later innings for good measure.

Again, this lineup hasn't produced in the most glamourous of fashions with a couple of low-scoring affairs. However, the fact that they've been able to find ways to win in both these games has to be a comforting feeling for Quatraro to know that he has an effective lineup against left-handed starters in his back pocket.