Can Vinnie Pasquantino shake his slump and turn a corner before it’s too late?

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the KC Royals offense has simply not been what anyone hoped it would be. Outside of Bobby Witt Jr , there haven’t be many hitters that are striking fear in the hearts of opposing pitchers. Almost to a man, guys who had decent 2024 seasons are off to horrid 2025 campaigns.

You can definitely count Vinnie Pasquantino among those who has been rather awful so far this year. He’s been bad enough, in fact, that there are plenty of Royals fans who are getting a bit nervous that he’s headed for a bad 2025 campaign overall.

Can Vinnie Pasquantino shake his slump and come to the KC Royals’ aid?

The short answer to “can Vinnie turn it around?” is obviously yes. It’s only April and Kansas City is currently on a five-game winning streak, where they've started to score plenty of runs once again.

The longer answer is that there’s plenty of reason to believe that he’s got a turnaround in him based on what his breakout campaign a year ago looked like.

“Boasting” a .184/.257/.299 slash line after the dust settled in a Friday night victory, it turns out his start this season isn’t much different than his start a year ago. In March and April of 2024, the first baseman hit just .208 with 4 homers.

While his peripherals were better than they are this season, it’s not as though this kind of slow start is completely unheard of for Pasquantino. But the really good news is that when the weather started warming up, so did he.

In May of last season, he hit .261 and saw a WRC+ of 102, up from 95 in March and April. In June, his WRC+ went all the way up to 127. And in July he hit .309 for the month.