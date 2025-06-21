Making the case for why MLB needs Jac Caglianone's bat in this year's Home Run Derby

With the Home Run Derby less than a month away and Jac Caglianone finally seeing a power surge against the Texas Rangers, one can only dream of the possibility of the young phenom entering the Derby.

The young 22-year-old with the monster swing is built for a competition and a stage such as the Home Run Derby at Truist Field.

It's difficult to justify a guy being in the Derby without any home runs, but that was Jac Caglianone's reality until he broke out with his first home run of his career and his first multi-homer game on the same day.

His first home run was as impressive a home run as I've seen from a young player in his first month in the major leagues. He turned on a 95 mph fastball around his neck and lifted it out of the park.

Jac Caglianone with his FIRST big league home run‼️



(via @MLB, Rangers Sports Network) pic.twitter.com/CybHwW9mrH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 19, 2025

His second homer of the day was a patented Caglianone dinger: A no-doubt shot that traveled 110.2 mph off the bat and 439 ft.

Now that Caglianone has woken up from his hibernation and started hitting bombs again, dreaming about a scenario of him being invited to the Home Run Derby isn't far-fetched.

MLB should capitalize on Caglianone's hype and invite him to Derby

Caglianone's name is synonymous with power and strength. He was touted as the best power prospect in America before his call-up to the majors this month.

Cags is built to hit home runs. Not just wall scrappers, but tank shots. One flick of the wrist and baseballs scream in the opposite direction.

His 91.1 mph average exit velocity puts him the same breath as sluggers like Eugenio Suarez, Freddie Freeman, and Marcell Ozuna. That number only figures to climb as he gets more comfortable at the dish.

There aren't many players who have made as many loud noises as Caglianone did during his minor league career. He displayed monster power at every stop in the Royals system.

There was the 115.4 mph rocket he hit 435 feet in Spring Training. Then, there was his first Double-A home run that went an estimated 464 feet that landed outside of the stadium and onto the street.

Cags even had a streak of home runs in four straight games in Triple-A.

He has the name recognition to attract young fans from his college days at Florida, and enough national intrigue from MLB fans because of his No. 10 prospect status.

I say all of this to say, Jac Caglainone is not your normal power hitter. He's the truth. The Home Run Derby is the perfect time to showcase his rare talent and the MLB should capatilize on this.