Maikel Garcia's comments further prove Royals made right decision to extend him

After his tremendously impressive breakout campaign in 2025, the Kansas City Royals rewarded their All-Star Gold Glove third baseman, Maikel Garcia with a five-year contract extension.

It was overwhelmingly well-received deal amongst the Royals faithful when the news was first announced last Friday, and how could it not be? We're talking about a player whose 121 wRC+ offense and world-class defense that saw him lead all American League third baseman in DRS, OAA and FRV result in a Top 15 finish amongst all qualified MLB hitters in fWAR (14th with 5.6).

And on Wednesday, Garcia and the Royals finally put pen to paper and before the ink could dry, Maikel Garcia shared his thoughts on the organization and the opportunity to play for them. And if there was even the slightest amount of doubt about this extension, the 25-year-old quashed it with his sincere comments.

Maikel Garcia said all the right things to solidify Royals faith in him is undoubtedly the right choice

Garcia signed with the Royals as a 16-year-old international free agent out of Venezuela for just $30,000 back in February of 2016.

And according to him, there wasn't exactly a long line of suitors clamoring for his signature at the time.

"No one wants a guy at 128 pounds," Garcia said to the media in his press conference. "The Royals [were] just the only team to give me the opportunity to play baseball."

"That was the only offer I had when I was young," he said. "I always appreciate the Royals for the opportunity."

"I knew that I just needed the opportunity to play baseball and then I made the rest," Garcia said.

Statements like that scream of two things; a love for the organization and the competitive drive that's so valuable to have. Both of which are immensely valuable to have in a core name in the clubhouse.

His play on the field speaks for himself, he was simply one of the league's brightest stars in 2025. But it's not always as easy to hear the genuine feelings a ball player has during the rush of the season, so to hear the story of the dedication he's poured in to getting to where he is today speaks volumes.

With Garcia part of said core that also features Bobby Witt Jr. for a guaranteed five seasons, Vinnie Pasquantino for a guaranteed three years of arbitration (but maybe more) and potential stars in the making in Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone, not to mention a rotation led by Cole Ragans for at least three more years, it's hard not to get excited about the future this team is ushering in.