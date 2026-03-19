Maikel Garcia's awkward WBC reaction was hardly a shot at Royals fans

Now that the dust has settled on what was a riveting World Baseball Classic, Kansas City Royals fans now get a chance to completely digest the somewhat shocking outcome the baseball world just experienced.

Knocking of a pair of the tournament favorites in Japan and the United States along the way, Venezuela triumphed, led by the tournament MVP Maikel Garcia.

Now a few days out, the excitement around Garcia's MVP honors - while still very high and should be for some time - has dissipated from it's initial peak, which allows the Royals faithful more time to put some thought into a comment he made a bit earlier in the tournament.

Following their semi-final victory over Italy, Garcia sat down with the FOX Sports postgame panel, and when asked by Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter whether the atmosphere in loanDepot Park in Miami felt like Kansas City, Garcia offered an initially weird response.

"Not even close," Garcia said.

"Take a look around, does this remind you of Kansas City?"



"Not even close." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1fZb35QtlY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 17, 2026

Upon first hearing that, Royals fans wouldn't have been wrong to be somewhat hurt by those words to a degree, as much as they may love Garcia and the impact he has on this organization.

However, as odd as that statement may seem on the surface, the deeper you look, the less it is a slight against the Royals faithful.

Royals fans shouldn't take offense to Maikel Garcia's WBC comments

What Royals fans have to realize is how much a playoff atmosphere the World Baseball Classic provides, which is only amplified that much more when you consider the Latin influence that a city like Miami can bring for teams like Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

For reasons like this and feeling this tournament invokes, other superstars in the tournament have made statements like these that seem to be more of a compliment to the tournament and less a slight on respective MLB fanbases



An example of this is D.R. and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez saying that winning the WBC title would surpass the feeling of winning a World Series.

And as Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star wrote, it seemed as though this was a question from the former Yankees captain in Jeter that could be perceived as an "unnecessary shot at Kansas City".

For Jeter, much of his career was played when the Royals perenially missed the postseason, often in very disappointing fashion, but in their back-to-back World Series runs, Royals fans know just how passionate their fans can be in similar playoff-style environments.

For Garcia, other than a brief two-game stop in Kauffman Stadium in the 2024 ALDS against Jeter's former squad, he's yet to experience the palpable buzz that postseason baseball in Kansas City can provide.

So in this case, especially with plenty of Venezuelan fans in attendance, it's not surprising if this is the best baseball atmosphere Garcia's played in to this point.

But his love for the city and organization shouldn't suddenly be in question. After all, 26-year-old just signed a brand new contract extension this offseason which guarantees him to remain in a Royals uniform for the next five years. And while doing so, he offered much sentiment on what the organization has meant and continues to mean to him.

So, at the end of the day, there's nothing to see here. Just an initially strange sounding comment that when further examined, isn't malicious in the slightest.