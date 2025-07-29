Maikel Garcia becoming increasingly untouchable for Royals after week of trade buzz

While it seems increasingly unlikely that the Kansas City Royals are going to make any more moves before Thursday's the MLB trade deadline, one player who was thought to possibly be on his way out of KC has likely now made himself near untouchable.

If the Royals were sellers at the deadline, it was thought that Maikel Garcia would be one of their biggest trade chips. In fact, he might have been their only trade chip that wasn't a pitcher.

However, even if Kris Bubic is out for a lengthy spell, Seth Lugo signing an extension, and Jac Caglianone being on the IL didn't change J.J. Picollo's end-of-July plans, Garcia has been on the kind of tear that might make him indispensable.

Maikel Garcia shows he's indispensable to the Kansas City Royals

In the middle of a breakout, All-Star campaign for the Kansas City Royals, Maikel Garcia is getting even hotter of late. Currently slahing .301/.357/.476 with 10 home runs and 19 steals, the infielder is looking like a real complementary player for Bobby Witt Jr.

When looking at what Garcia has done in the last week, it appears he's trying to show the Royals that they need to hang onto him.

In the last seven days, the suddenly slugging infielder has slashed .423/.500/.923 and has also got a pair of homers and a stolen base. That includes Monday night's 3-for-4 performance with two doubles in a loss to the Atlanta Braves. That outing pushed his batting average over .300 for the season.

On a heater! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D04jQFpKXx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 27, 2025

The Royals are going to need all the help they can get, if they are in fact positioning themselves for a postseason push this season, and Garcia will need continue to be a huge part of the offense just as he's been all year.

It's looking increasingly like the Kansas City Royals won't be sellers, they probably won't be all-out buyers either due to the injury bug that's hit them paired with continued struggles to lump wins together. But that almost certainly means that the team will hang onto Maikel Garcia and that should only be counted as a win for the franchise, no matter how the rest of the 2025 season goes.