Latest Vinnie Pasquantino contract extension update will only frustrate Royals fans

Amid the Kansas City Royals' busy and productive 2025-26 offseason so far, one of the key things they've been able to mix in amongst the new additions have been future-focused extensions.

It started with a five-year extension for their breakout All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia. They then rang in the new year by extending manager Matt Quatraro until the end if the 2029 season.

As productive as these two deals were, there's one remaining name that many fans will surely be wondering if they're next on the extension list. This of course is Vinnie Pasquantino.

While it's never seemed to be a certainty that he'd follow in Garcia's footsteps and sign an extension this winter, given the impact he's had on this organization over the past two seasons in particular, it wouldn't have been far-fetched to think that recent discussions of an extension had been had at least.

However, earlier this week, Vinnie Pasquantino poured cold water on that notion.

Vinnie Pasquantino shares lack of progress that's happened on potential Royals extension

Pasquantino appeared on Foul Territory this week to discuss a myriad of different things including a potential extension.

But after A.J. Pierzynski asked him whether progress on a new deal with the Royals had occurred, Pasquantino didn't have much to share at all.

He said conversations had been had but "not in a few years".

"It depends on how recently you're talking," Pasquantino said. "Yes, to an extent, but not really."

"To an extent, but not really."@VPasquantino says the Royals haven't discussed an extension with him in a few years. pic.twitter.com/oVV0j3YVk0 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 5, 2026

Again, it wouldn't be a complete shock to see the Royals forgo signing the Pasquatch to an extension this offseason an waiting until later date. After all, they still have three seasons of team control left to get a deal done.

That being said, it's hard to say that Pasquantino isn't worthy of the financial commitment both on the field and off it.

He's been one of the most efficient run producers in all of baseball of late. In 2024, had it not been for late-August hand injury that forced him out until the Wild Card round, we'd be talking about a back-to-back 100 RBI hitter.

And in 2025 in particular Pasquantino posted career highs in homers and RBI at 32 and 113 respectively. On top of that, he was just a sound hitter in general, slashing .264/.323/.475 with just a 15.7% K-rate and a 116 wRC+.

On top of that, there's his fan favorite personality and his big voice he brings to the clubhouse that not only keeps morale high but has also been one of reason that's been willing to say the difficult thing when needed, like a true leader.

Salvador Perez isn't getting any younger and eventually the Royals will need that new spark of personality to take over in a captain-like capacity, or as the official club captain in general. Maybe it's just me, but Pasquantino seems like precisely the guy for the job.

This whole argument is not to say that the Royals need to agree to an extension with him now - even if I personally believe locking him up ASAP is in their best interest.

It's just disappointing that the dialogue between him and the Royals has been non-existent of late after everything Pasquantino has provided this franchise since stepping onto the scene back in 2022.