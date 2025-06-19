Latest KC Royals injury news confirms significant blow to starting rotation

Cole Ragans wasted little time becoming a key component of the Kansas City Royals' rotation after they traded Aroldis Chapman to Texas to get him two summers ago. Despite pitching only 12 times for the Royals that year, Ragans earned the Bruce Rice Pitcher of the Year award as the club's top 2023 hurler with a 5-2, 2.64 record, then went 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA and made the American League All-Star team last season. Nothing, it seemed, could get in the way of Ragans continuing his run as one of the AL's better starters.

Until this season, that is. Injuries have become his nemesis. How much they have to do with his 2-3, 5.18 ERA record isn't known for certain, but the maladies are real — he missed almost three weeks after landing on the injured list with a groin strain in mid-May, then pitched only once before a left rotator cuff issue forced him back to the IL June 11, retroactive to June 8.

Rotator cuff issues may not be as common as they once were — there was a time when tears typically ended the careers of those who suffered them — but they're not to be trifled with. So Ragans' decision to seek a second opinion wasn't particularly surprising.

Now, that second opinion is in. MLB.com Royals beat writer Anne Rogers reported before the club's Wednesday night game at Texas that it confirmed the initial rotator cuff strain diagnosis.

So, where does that leave Ragans and the Royals?

Injury confirmation leaves KC Royals and Cole Ragans with questions

How long Ragans will be sidelined is the biggest question. Rogers reported he won't throw for four weeks, but suggested he could throw in less time than that because he's already been out for part of that period. But she also cautioned that Ragans will be reevaluated when the four-week period ends. Then he and the Royals will know what's next.

Then there's the question of what the Royals will do in Ragans' absence, which could be lengthy. Fortunately, the issue isn't complicated — thanks to Noah Cameron, whose seven-start 1.91 ERA proves how impressive his rookie season has been, Kansas City has an adequate rotation, albeit not as strong, even without Ragans. Cameron, 2-2 with five quality starts, is complementing Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic, Michael Wacha, and Michael Lorenzen quite well. So at least for now, the Royals have no pressing need to search immediately for a Ragans fill-in.

That doesn't mean, though, that Kansas City won't miss Ragans. Losing him is a blow — when he's healthy, they're better with him than without him. He's established himself as an integral part of the club, a force to be reckoned with whenever his turn in the rotation comes up. Hopefully, he'll recover well and quickly, because he could definitely boost Kansas City down the stretch.