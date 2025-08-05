This key reliever is finally showing why Royals targeted him at last trade deadline

Hunter Harvey might have missed most of the Kansas City Royals' season this year as well as a majority of last season after he was traded to them ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, but now that he's back, he's continuing to show just why he's such a valuable piece of the puzzle as the team tries desperately to get back into the playoff hunt.

As the season enters its final phase, pitching becomes all the more critical. While the Royals' starting pitching has been mostly good this season, we're no longer in an era where starters are expected or even allowed to pitch 7, 8, or 9 innings all that much. Because of this, a solid bullpen performance is much more important than it's ever been for a team looking to get to, and then make noise in the postseason.

Reinforced bullpen with Hunter Harvey gives Royals crucial depth as postseason race tightens

This is where the return of Hunter Harvey and his continued spectacular performances come in. The relief pitcher started the season well enough for the Kansas City Royals. However, his spring was cut short with an injury back in April. Still, he was showing how valuable he was, pitching in six outings, allowing just one hit and logging three holds.

Then he missed a giant chunk of the season and finally returned to the Royals in late July. Since his activation from the IL, he's appeared in 4 games, allowed just three hits, and has continued to not allow a single run yet in 2025. In an extra-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, he logged his first win of the campaign.

Harvey was an under-the-radar, close-to-the-deadline acquisition for the Kansas City Royals last year that also struggled with injury issues in 2024. Because of that, Kansas City fans haven't really gotten a very good sample of what he can do. Still, when he's been healthy, he's been one of the best relievers on the club, joining the likes of Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg as capable late-inning arms. Hopefully, he's good to go the rest of the way.