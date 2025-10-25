Latest Baseball America honor further proves the growth of the Royals farm system

While the Kansas City Royals' season is over, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty for fans to focus on as the fall and winter keep moving right along.

The Royals are coming off a season where the saw countless minor league wins, from Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen's rise to the majors, to lower level names like David Shields and Carson Roccaforte looking like naturals in their early professional careers, to a successful draft night where they drafted two top-tier talents in the first round.

But out of all them, Kendry Chourio might have arguably been the biggest and brightest of stars in the club's farm system, and he also showed off what he could do in the Dominican Summer League (DSL)

Chourio still isn't 18 years old yet, but the Royals' young pitcher had a breakout season in 2025. He's impressed the experts wherever he goes and whatever league he plays in.

Royals phenom Kendry Chourio ranked No. 2 in Baseball America's DSL prospects rankings

Baseball America ranked the Top 35 Dominican Summer League Prospects in 2025 earlier this week, and no one should be surprised that Kendry Chourio was on the list.

The Kansas City Royals teen sensation was, in fact, the No. 2 player on the list and the top pitcher. Only San Francisco Giants shortstop Josuar Gonzales was ranked higher.

These were the Top 10 prospects of this year's Dominican Summer League.



How far could we see the names from this group go next year? 👀



Full list: https://t.co/kMlxf90tkU pic.twitter.com/khony6bxcr — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 20, 2025

"The top pitching prospect was Kendry Chourio," BA wrote. "Who moved to the ACL after just 17.2 innings in the DSL. He demolished the competition in the Arizona Complex League, too, before taking his lumps a bit as a 17-year-old in the Carolina League."

Kendry Chourio was quite dominant for most of the summer. The Kansas City Royals prospect did hit a rough patch in September, but that could be chalked up to a long season at such a young age.

The fact he's this young and having this much success shows that the team's farm system looks to be in great shape from top to bottom, seeing organizational wins in DSL all the way up to the upper minors in Northwest Arkansas and Omaha.