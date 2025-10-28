Key second base solution may be staring Royals right in the face

The Kansas City Royals' biggest problem, one they must attack with urgency when the free agent and trade markets open after the Dodgers and Blue Jays finish the World Series, is the weakness of their outfield bats.

Hardly a day goes by without someone in baseball media hammering away at the glaring lineup flaw that threatens to derail the club's 2026 playoff hopes unless remedied by Opening Day.

But the outfield isn't the only spot subject to media criticism as the hot stove heats up. Second base, a position with a rich Kansas City tradition thanks to Frank White, Cookie Rojas, Whit Merrifield, and others, is drawing its share of attention. Concerns triggered by Michael Massey's injuries and Jonathan India's disappointing season continue to spawn regular media focus.

Fixing the outfield will likely require bringing in help from the outside — even if right fielder Jac Caglianone's bat, which fell woefully short of expectations in 2025, explodes next year, the Royals still need help in left field.

The answer to the second base questions could, however, come from the inside ... and from a familiar source.

Massey.

Michael Massey may be the second base solution the Royals need

Some, perhaps many, will scoff at the notion of Massey checking the requisite second base boxes. He seemed to earn the position after homering 15 times, driving in 55 runs, and leading the major league second-sackers in fielding percentage in 2023. And only six American League second basemen posted a better OAA mark than his.

But injuries, his chief nemesis, got in his way in 2024 and 2025. Back problems limited him to 100 games (only 82 at second) two seasons ago, and ankle, back, and wrist issues kept him on the Injured List for over two months this year. Those health battles certainly justify concerns about Massey's ability to hold down the everyday second base job.

Also attracting negative attention is Massey's performance at the plate. His four-season career line of .244/.268/.313 doesn't inspire tremendous confidence.

But Massey can't be sold short. Despite playing only 100 times in 2024, he hit 14 homers, a total that extrapolates to almost 23 over a full 162-game slate, and batted .259 with a 108 OPS+ and 104 wRC+.

And those who bash him for slumping to .244/.268/.313 this season may be forgetting that he sizzled after returning to action in late August, slashing .375/.412/.482 with a .896 OPS in 21 games.

At the end of the day, Massey hasn't disproven his potential at second base. Yes, he needs to improve his OBP, but he demonstrated in 2023, and again with his good 2024 performance, that he has enough power for a big league second baseman. His .259 average two seasons ago was sufficient, and his hot (albeit small sample size) 2025 stretch run effort is encouraging as the Royals look ahead to 2026.

Simply put, Massey deserves the chance to prove he can give the club what it needs over extended periods; after all, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had multiple injury-marred campaigns but blossomed in 160 games this year.

Considering Massey next season's presumptive second baseman will help calm the keystone waters, and enable the Royals to devote more offseason time and financial resources to the more important search for outfield bats.