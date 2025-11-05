Key Royals coach’s return looks more likely after managerial openings shrink

Third base coaches are like football’s offensive linemen; fans usually only notice them when something goes wrong.

That sentiment held true for Kansas City Royals fans this season, as third base coach Vance Wilson drew criticism for a few high-profile decisions on the basepaths. Still, a handful of questionable sends shouldn’t define Wilson’s tenure, and clearly haven’t among the wider baseball community. Wilson was widely regarded as a viable managerial candidate this offseason, but with another opening now filled, his external options may be dwindling.

The Minnesota Twins, a division rival, introduced Derek Shelton as their new manager on Tuesday, making him the 15th skipper in franchise history. Shelton, formerly with the Pittsburgh Pirates, replaces Rocco Baldelli, who was dismissed following the Twins’ disappointing 70–92 record in 2025.

The Royals could have Vance Wilson remain in the fold for 2026.

Wilson had reportedly been under serious consideration for the role. According to La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Wilson and Scott Servais were late additions to Minnesota’s list of candidates in early October. MLB.com’s Anne Rogers confirmed that Wilson interviewed with both the Twins and the San Francisco Giants during this hiring cycle. Both teams have now made their hires.

Speculation surrounding Wilson's departure had already gained momentum earlier this offseason, especially after Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino offered public praise for the veteran coach, perhaps foreshadowing a potential move.

But now after the Twins hiring Shelton and most recently the Atlanta Braves naming Walt Weiss as their skipper, there are only two managerial openings left across MLB, making Wilson’s chances of landing a top job increasingly slim.

The San Diego Padres are looking to replace Mike Shildt, who announced his retirement on October 13 after leading the team to consecutive postseason appearances. Shildt cited the “grind of the baseball season” taking a toll mentally, physically, and emotionally as the primary reason for stepping away.

The other vacancy belongs to the Colorado Rockies, who had one of the worst starts to a season in MLB history. After firing Bud Black midseason, the Rockies finished with a 36–86 record under interim manager Warren Schaeffer. Colorado is reportedly focused first on hiring a new head of baseball operations before settling on a manager, which could buy Wilson time but also adds uncertainty.

Currently, Wilson has not been publicly linked to either remaining job, and both teams have been associated with other candidates.

Despite seven years of managerial experience in the Royals’ minor league system, Wilson has not yet held a major league managerial post. His profile fits the growing trend of former big-league catchers transitioning into managing roles, but without that major-league track record, he may be edged out in this cycle.

The book isn’t closed on Wilson’s managerial prospects, but the Twins’ hire is a clear setback. With only two open spots remaining and both organizations appearing to prioritize other profiles, it’s increasingly likely that Wilson will remain with Kansas City heading into 2026.

That may not be bad news for the Royals, especially if the club values continuity and experience on its coaching staff. But for Wilson, a respected figure who has paid his dues in the dugout, the breakthrough opportunity he’s long worked toward may need to wait another year.