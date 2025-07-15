KC Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino has hilarious message for Home Run Derby champ

While the Kansas City Royals quartet of All-Stars in Bobby Witt Jr., Kris Bubic, Carlos Estévez and Maikel Garcia prepared for their appearances in this year's All-Star game, they got to watch Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh win the Home Run Derby.

And while everyone seemed to enjoy the story of how he won the event and everything that went into it, Royals' first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, had some hilariously pointed criticism of Raleigh.

Pasquantino watched as Raleigh's story was told over and over, and he apparently decided that it provided an opportunity to make a joke at his expense. He even made a play on Raleigh's nickname, which has become rather famous over the last few days. That nickname is "The Big Dumper," thanks to what some say is a rather prominent posterior.

KC Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino playfully roasts Cal Raleigh after Home Run Derby heroics

"Oh, I'm Cal Raleigh," the KC Royals first baseman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I hit a lot of home runs. I hit from both sides of the plate. I play the most valuable position. I have one of the coolest nicknames in sports. Screw you man."

The man known as Pasquatch was clearly kidding and having a great deal of fun with the story of Raleigh. Not only did the Mariners' catcher win the Home Run Derby but he's also had a 2025 for the ages so far.

Raleigh's 38 home runs are the most by a catcher in the first half of the season, and it's one off from anyone before the All-Star break. While he's been a power hitter for a while now, he seems to have taken the next step in his career.

While Pasquantino's fake annoyance with an American League rival is justified, it's possible he'll be praising the work of a power-hitting catcher in his organization before too long.

Carter Jensen, called up to Omaha just last month has been on an absolute tear. The KC Royals prospect appeared in the MLB Futures Game over the weekend. It continued to show that it might not be too long before he's bashing baseballs in Kauffman. Paquatch could come up with a cool nickname for him.