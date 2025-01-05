Have the Royals been underestimated in recent power rankings?

In 2024, the Kansas City Royals became just the second team in MLB history to reach the playoffs after losing 100 or more games in the previous season. It was a comeback for the ages, and going into 2025, all the same core players will be returning to the roster. Still, not everyone is convinced that the Royals have what it takes to advance to the postseason in back-to-back seasons.

On January 3, ESPN's MLB experts published their first power rankings of 2025, and "based on a combination of what seen so far this offseason and what already knew from 2024," the Royals were ranked in 13th place.

"The Royals will hope to hold the ground they gained after last year's miracle turnaround," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote. "They re-signed Michael Wacha to a three-year deal and then traded Brady Singer for Jonathan India, losing some rotation depth but adding much-needed on-base ability (India had a .357 OBP for the Reds). If the Royals want to return to the postseason, however, they might need to improve their bullpen depth or maybe add some rotation insurance (an outfield bat would be nice, too)."

Can the KC Royals return to the playoffs in 2025?

While the Royals have only made positive moves this offseason, there are still obvious areas of the roster that need improving but are yet to be addressed. Kansas City locked in one of the best 1-2-3 punches of any starting rotation in MLB by re-signing Michael Wacha to join Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, and solved their need for a leadoff hitter by trading for Jonathan India, but their outfield, bullpen, and offensive weaknesses still need to be dealt with.

Before the Winter Meetings, general manager J.J. Picollo spoke about his priorities for the rest of the offseason, with finding a middle-of-the-order power bat — preferably one who plays either outfield or third base — at the top of his list.

"I think we’ve still got to be on the lookout for something that continues to lengthen our lineup out," Picollo told The Kansas City Star's Jaylon Thompson on November 26. "If we are able to get something that helps out the middle of the lineup, we’d be really happy."

Unfortunately, the Royals left the Winter Meetings empty-handed, and there hasn't been much movement of any kind since.

If Kansas City wants to return to the playoffs in 2025, adding another bat and bolstering the bullpen with at least one more reliever is crucial. Considering payroll limitations, the Royals are far more likely to turn to the trade market than free agency, and acquiring power hitter is clearly the front office's top priority. Still, relief pitching also needs to be addressed, despite Picollo saying he feels "very good about the depth of our bullpen" at the GM Meetings in November.

Despite the work that still needs to be done this winter, the Royals proved last year that they're a force to be reckoned with, and the main core — including Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Lucas Erceg, Ragans, Lugo, and Wacha — will all be returning to the roster in 2025. Even if no other moves are made before Opening Day, the Royals can't be written off by any means, and the existing talent on the squad shouldn't be underestimated.

However, a few more moves this winter — and they don't even need to be major headline-grabbers — could significantly increase the Royals' chances of seeing another playoff campaign.