KC Royals star admits team still searching for answers amid epic losing streak

On the heels of the KC Royals’ 10th straight loss at home , it’s not just fans who are wondering when this slide is going to stop. Players are also trying to figure out a way to solve the latest mystery, but, unfortunately, as star first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said after yet another shutout loss on Thursday, the team is still trying to understand why this newest slump has been so striking .

The man known best as "Pasquatch" has taken a leadership role on the Royals in the last few years and so he stepped up to the plate after yet another sweep, this time at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

KC Royals offense has “no answers yet,” Pasquantino admits after latest shutout

“It's bad, not good enough,” the KC Royals first baseman said after the game. “We're continuing to have conversations about why, what can we do to fix it.” However, while Pasquantino knows that people are upset about what’s causing the losses and the horrendous offense , the Kansas City players are ready to move forward.

#Royals 1st Baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on the current state of the Royals offense and the approach at the plate. #FountainsUp pic.twitter.com/iNJwLXiOP4 — Rob Collins (@RobCollinsTV) June 26, 2025

“That's in the past. We've got a lot of belief in this group, in this locker room," Pasquantino said. "It's currently not good enough, but we can't control what has happened so far. We can only control what we do tomorrow. And the plan is to come out and rake.”

To his credit, considering just how bad the Royals' offense has been , Pasquatch admitted talking about “raking” sounds ridiculous. However, he added, that’s how the team simply has to approach every game, how they have to approach the day.

Unfortunately, the rest of Pasquantino’s talk with the media was full of the player saying the right thing, but also making it clear that he really doesn’t have a clue why the team is struggling at the level it's struggling.

And with the team having no clue why they keep getting shut out and scoring so few runs, Pasquantino’s talk about how they’re working on finding a solution is nice, but KC Royals fans aren’t going to be thrilled they’re still searching.