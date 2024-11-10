Every KC Royals player who is out of option years ahead of the 2025 season

The Kansas City Royals have an opportunity to reload their roster this offseason for a competitive push in 2025. This year will determine whether their 2024 postseason appearance was a fluke or the start of a new competitive era. Either way, they’ll need to carefully manage their 40-man roster, maximizing each player’s role and potential.

One important factor for the Royals to consider is a player’s remaining minor-league options. These options allow a player on the 40-man roster to be sent from the 26-man roster to the minors without going through waivers. Each player starts with three options, which remain fixed even if the player changes organizations.

Key players like shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino have never been optioned in their MLB careers, while veterans like Salvador Pérez and Seth Lugo don’t need to worry about options due to service time rules. However, for others lower on the roster, roster flexibility — or lack thereof — can be make-or-break. Here’s a look at Royals players who will enter 2025 with no options left.

Nick Pratto, 1B

Former first-round pick Nick Pratto hasn’t had a productive year at the plate, in MLB or Triple-A, since 2022. His high strikeout rate has continued to limit his success at every level. The Royals even used an option on him for a pitching appearance last season, signaling the front office’s concerns about his future.

Without options left in 2025, Pratto’s spot on the 40-man roster is in jeopardy. The Royals will likely prioritize protecting Rule 5-eligible prospects or adding veteran depth over retaining a player who hasn’t consistently produced at Triple-A.

Sam Long, LHP

Left-hander Sam Long was a bright spot in Kansas City’s bullpen last season after being signed on a minor-league deal. Long turned into a reliable middle-leverage reliever, but his previous struggles cost him his minor-league options. He should make the Opening Day roster, but the Royals may keep a short leash on him in 2025.

Jonathan Bowlan, RHP

Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Bowlan has pitched in just three MLB games but is already on thin ice when it comes to roster flexibility. Drafted 58th overall in 2018, Bowlan’s spot start in 2024 was forgettable, allowing four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings before returning to the minors.

Once a promising prospect, Bowlan’s development was stymied by the lost 2020 season and Tommy John surgery in 2021. Now on the roster bubble, his lack of options only adds to the pressure.

Nelson Velázquez, OF

Nelson Velázquez enjoyed a breakout with the Royals in late 2023, but a slow start in 2024 saw him demoted to Triple-A, where he struggled to earn his way back to the majors. While Kansas City needs outfield help, Velázquez hasn’t shown consistent enough production to secure a role.

Still, his potential remains strong — especially if his 15.1% walk rate at Triple-A signals an improved approach at the plate.

Carlos Hernández, RHP

Reliever Carlos Hernández is a high-risk, high-reward player. Though he finished 2024 strong, his lack of options leaves little room for error in 2025. After a solid stretch with a 1.20 WHIP and six earned runs in his last 15 games, Hernández seems set for an Opening Day spot, especially with some bullpen departures. However, he’s out of second chances in Kansas City.