The Kansas City Royals enjoyed a well-earned off day Monday after a winning road trip through Texas and San Diego. With two massive home series on deck—against playoff contenders Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Dodgers—the focus was undoubtedly on starting the week strong.

But even as the big-league club reset, a wave of prospect promotions across the farm system turned heads.

It’s “Moving Monday” in our #RaisingRoyals👑 world!



Congrats to all five on their promotions! pic.twitter.com/ynUDfHpdcc — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) June 23, 2025

KC Royals shake up farm system with wave of premium prospect promotions

Dubbed “Moving Monday,” the Royals promoted several top-30 prospects, including MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 Royals prospect, catcher Carter Jensen. The former third-round pick had a slow start this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but he’s caught fire in recent weeks—both at the plate and behind it.

Since the start of June, Jensen owns a scorching 154 wRC+ with 26 hits in 19 games. The 21-year-old now joins Triple-A Omaha, becoming one of the youngest players in the International League and placing himself just one level away from the majors.

New faces and new places for these handful of KC Royals prospects

While no official corresponding move was announced, the Storm Chasers posted a farewell message to veteran catcher Brian O’Keefe on Monday evening, suggesting his departure made room for Jensen. O’Keefe, 31, had struggled with a 33 wRC+ in 43 Triple-A games after last appearing in the majors with Seattle in 2023. No matter who exits, the spotlight now shifts to Jensen’s arrival.

Also on the move are two high-profile international prospects: shortstop Yandel Ricardo and infielder Derlin Figueroa.

Ricardo, signed for $2.4 million during the 2024 international signing period, made an immediate impression in the Arizona Complex League. The 18-year-old Cuban slashed .342/.438/.533 while flashing smooth defensive actions and clean footwork at shortstop. His performance earned him a big jump to Low-A Columbia.

Figueroa, meanwhile, continues to progress in his second year with the organization. With gap-to-gap power, strong instincts on the basepaths, and defensive versatility, the 18-year-old has carved out a consistent role—and now a well-earned promotion.

One of the more underrated names in this round of moves is left-handed pitcher Hunter Patteson. The former UCF ace, recovering from season-ending surgery in 2022, was dominating the Midwest League with Quad Cities. He led the league in innings, ERA, and WHIP, and was named the club’s Pitcher of the Month for May. After a bumpy adjustment to High-A in 2024, all eyes will be on how Patteson handles Double-A competition this time around.

For Royals fans, this is the most significant flurry of prospect movement since top prospect Jac Caglianone joined the big-league roster. With multiple names climbing the ladder—and doing so decisively—it’s a strong signal that the farm system is gaining real momentum as the season rolls on.