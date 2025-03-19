KC Royals reveal full powder blue uniform schedule for 2025

With the 2025 MLB season just days away, the Kansas City Royals have given their fans yet another reason to celebrate — the return of their full powder blue uniforms. A beloved staple of Royals history, the powder blues will make their return on Opening Day, March 27, and will be worn every Saturday home game throughout the season.

While many teams flash iterations of their throwback jerseys, tweaking their look over the years to fit modern design trends, the Royals have remained steadfast in honoring their classic look, making only small cosmetic adjustments to align with today’s MLB uniform aesthetics.

However, this year’s return of the powder blues do not come without a minor controversy. In a break from tradition, the Royals will wear white panel hats and helmets instead of their classic royal blue caps. This change has been met with some resistance, and raises an interesting question — will fan feedback convince the team to mix in the traditional royal blue headwear as the season progresses?

Regardless of the hat, this uniform is more than just a jersey — it’s a symbol of the franchise’s golden era, its legends, and its influence on the big league.

The Royals’ powder blue legacy

The powder blue era is synonymous with some of the most successful years in Royals history, and its deep-rooted connection to the franchise dates back over five decades.

Trademark road uniforms (1973–1991)

The Royals introduced their powder blue uniforms in 1973, the same year Royals Stadium (now Kauffman Stadium) opened. Unlike today’s alternate uniform sets, the powder blues were exclusively worn on the road until 1991. Throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, this look became synonymous with the Royals’ rise to power, as they dominated their time in the AL West and cemented themselves as a force in baseball.

World Series championship connection (1985)

When you think of legends like George Brett, Frank White, and Willie Wilson, you can always picture them in those blue uniforms. Though the Royals wore white at home during the 1985 World Series, the powder blues were their signature look throughout the season, tying them to the franchise’s first championship. The 1985 team remains the most revered squad in Royals history, and the powder blues serve as a visual time capsule of that era.

October 10, 1980: George Brett hits a three-run home run in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Royals sweep the Yankees and win their first American League pennant. #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/rbwFmeosi6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 10, 2018

The powder blues triumphant return (2008–Present)

After being retired in 1991, the Royals responded to fan demand by bringing back a powder blue alternate home jersey in 2008, pairing them with white pants. In 2023, for the first time in over 30 years, the Royals wore full powder blue uniforms on Opening Day and the final two games of the season, setting the stage for a more frequent appearance in 2025.

Few uniforms in baseball carry the same level of nostalgia and reverence as the Royals’ powder blue jerseys. The color itself has become a defining part of their identity, and modern variations have ensured the look stays fresh while remaining true to its roots.

The Royals weren’t just rocking a sharp look — they were also ahead of their time. They were among the first teams to adopt colored road uniforms, a trend that spread across baseball in the late 1970s and 1980s. The Cardinals, Phillies, Expos, and Brewers followed suit, all introducing their own powder blue sets.

While most teams phased out the look by the 1990s, the Royals’ revival of the full powder blues has reignited a league-wide appreciation for these classic uniforms.

The Royals’ powder blue uniforms symbolize an era of dominance and unforgettable moments. From George Brett’s heroics and Bo Jackson’s athleticism, to the 1985 World Series title and today's resurgence of the franchise, the powder blues have been a constant through it all.